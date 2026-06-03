Next Fulham manager: Promotion-winning boss features 'prominently' on shortlist of Marco Silva replacements

By Ben Sully | 03 Jun 2026 17:23

Fulham have reportedly identified Ipswich Town boss as a leading target for their vacant managerial position.

The Cottagers are searching for a new manager for the first time in five years after Silva announced his departure on Tuesday.

Silva turned down Fulham's contract proposal in favour of taking over the reins at Portuguese giants Benfica.

“To our fans - I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that’s what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together," Silva told the Fulham website.

“My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage.”

© Imago / Every Second Media

Fulham place McKenna high on shortlist

While Silva is set to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica, Fulham are now tasked with finding the right candidate who can build upon the Portuguese's work.

According to The Standard, Ipswich's McKenna 'features prominently' on Fulham's shortlist of managerial candidates.

The report claims that a number of clubs are monitoring McKenna's situation at Portman Road.

McKenna secured his second promotion as Ipswich boss in the 2025-26 season, leading the club to a second-place finish and straight back to the Premier League following their relegation in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Tractor Boys finished the Championship season as the league's third-highest scorers with 80 goals and the joint-second best defensive record with just 47 conceded in 46 games.

© Imago

Would McKenna be a risky appointment?

McKenna's only previous Premier League campaign as manager resulted in a 19th-place finish, as Ipswich mustered just 22 points from 38 matches in 2024-25.

There will be doubt about whether he is ready for the step up to a club that is well-established in the top flight and harbours ambition of playing European football.

In fairness to McKenna, Fulham's current squad is far more equipped for the challenges of the Premier League than his Ipswich team from two seasons ago, and he has certainly earned the right to take on a midtable job after overseeing his second promotion.

While Fulham will weigh up McKenna's credentials against other potential candidates, he may be the best option if they go down the route of appointing a young manager.