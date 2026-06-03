Canada vs Republic of Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 03 Jun 2026 17:08 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 17:11

World Cup hosts Canada will get their final run-out before the game's greatest show kicks off next week, as they meet the Republic of Ireland in Montreal on Friday evening.

While Les Rouges are warming up for a long-awaited home tournament, Ireland agonisingly missed out on qualifying and must now look towards the future.

Match preview

One week before kicking off their Group B campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina, World Cup 2026 co-hosts Canada will wrap up preparations with a final friendly.

The North American nation are set to make just a third appearance on football's global stage, and their first aim will be to finally pick up a point - they have lost each World Cup game so far.

Currently unbeaten in seven matches, Les Rouges may have struggled for goals in recent months, but they tend to keep things very tight at the back.

In the process of beating fellow finalists Uzbekistan 2-0 earlier this week, they posted a sixth clean sheet in seven games, with the organisational nous of head coach Jesse Marsch clearly paying off.

However, fitness issues have cast some doubt over how far Canada can realistically go in the World Cup, so Marsch will be keen to avoid any further injuries on Friday.

As a result, the scoreline will be secondary as they meet Ireland for just the second time to date: the previous clash, played back in 2003, ended 3-0 to the home side in Dublin.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Still trying to put the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification behind them, the Republic of Ireland are set to play the third of three post-season friendlies.

After heroic wins over Portugal and Hungary had kept dreams alive, the Boys in Green then let a two-goal lead slip in their playoff semi-final and were beaten on penalties by the Czech Republic.

Nonetheless, head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has been kept on and can develop his squad through an upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign that will pit them against Austria, Israel and Kosovo.

There is already one eye on Euro 2028, which will be partly hosted in Dublin, so a young group took part in the recent 5-0 win over Grenada before several senior stars returned last time out.

Despite Jack Moylan seeing red after setting up an early goal for Nathan Collins, 10-man Ireland still beat World Cup-bound Qatar 1-0, extending their undefeated streak to seven matches.

That represents their best run since 2022, while Hallgrimsson has now won nine of 20 games since taking charge - but an absence-hit squad may find life tough against Canada.

Canada International Friendlies form:

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Republic of Ireland International Friendlies form:

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Republic of Ireland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Canada captain Alphonso Davies is still recovering from a hamstring strain and will not feature on Friday; instead, he is targeting the World Cup co-hosts' second Group B game.

More positively, defensive quintet Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones, Alistair Johnston and Richie Laryea have all recovered from various injury issues to make Marsch's squad.

Taking the armband in the ongoing absence of Davies, Stephen Eustaquio should play a key role in midfield, while Canada's top two goalscorers of all time - Jonathan David and Cyle Larin - could join forces up front.

In the circumstances, Ireland's lineup will be much more experimental: no fewer than 10 players have already made their senior international debut this month.

Lecce's Corrie Ndaba, Jaden Umeh of Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur forward Mason Melia all made their bow against Qatar; Dawson Devoy will now hope to do so, with several regulars being rested.

Mark Travers and Conor Coventry have also been added to the squad after Moylan, Dara O'Shea, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz, Alan Browne, Jason Molumby and Caoimhin Kelleher were released early.

Still retained for the trip to Montreal, Troy Parrott has scored four goals across Ireland's last two away games - his infamous hat-trick in Hungary and a nerveless penalty against the Czech Republic.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; J. David, Larin

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Travers; O'Brien, Collins, Scales; Coleman, McGrath, Coventry, Ndaba; Ogbene, Umeh; Parrott

We say: Canada 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Another morale-boosting home win is on the cards for Canada, who are warming up nicely for a very special summer.

The hosts are tough to break down and pose some threat up front, so an inexperienced Ireland side will surely struggle to cope.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.