Tuesday's 2026 World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including Croatia vs. Belgium

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 18:00

Today's 2026 World Cup warm-up predictions include an encounter between 2018 runners-up Croatia and fellow European nation Belgium, who finished third at the same tournament in Russia.

© Imago

In what is the penultimate match for both sides before the World Cup, Canada will face Uzbekistan in a friendly at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Monday.

The last time they played in March, Canada drew 0-0 with Tunisia, as did the Uzbeks in a friendly versus Venezuela before beating them in a shootout 5-4.

We say: Canada 1-0 Uzbekistan

Even though they will be missing some key players, Canada have plenty of options who can play at a high level, and we trust that their depth players will step up and find a way to earn a win for them on Monday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Canada vs. Uzbekistan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Two of Europe's perpetual bridesmaids go head-to-head in an international friendly on Tuesday, as Croatia welcome Belgium to the Stadion Rujevica.

Both the Chequered Ones and the Red Devils are ramping up their preparations for another shot at World Cup glory in North America, following a handful of agonising near-misses in previous major tournaments.

We say: Croatia 1-1 Belgium

Belgium's recent goalscoring exploits may count for little against Croatia's three-man central defensive setup, especially with Lukaku also lacking fitness and Kevin De Bruyne entering on the back of his own disrupted campaign.

As both camps will also strive to avoid further injuries before the World Cup begins, a low-key draw appears a likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Croatia vs. Belgium, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Fresh from a 5-0 friendly victory over Burundi, Morocco return to home soil looking to sharpen their World Cup preparations further when Madagascar visit the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Tuesday evening.

Mohamed Ouahbi’s side have little more than two weeks before their Group C opener against Brazil, and with the clock ticking down on their preparation time, Tuesday’s fixture represents one of the final opportunities to fine-tune the combinations the Atlas Lions intend to rely upon in North America.

We say: Morocco 3-0 Madagascar

Ouahbi will want his side to put on a statement performance ahead of the World Cup, and a Madagascar side ranked 104th in the world with little motivation offers the ideal opportunity to do exactly that.

Morocco have scored seven goals in their last two outings and carry an attacking depth that should comfortably overwhelm a Barea side with no competitive stakes on Tuesday - the only question is by how many.

> Click here to read our full preview for Morocco vs. Madagascar, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Wales welcome World Cup-bound Ghana to the Cardiff City Stadium for an international friendly clash on Tuesday.

The visitors qualified for Group L of the summer competition, while the hosts failed to secure their place.

We say: Wales 1-2 Ghana

Wales may boast the home advantage, while Ghana head into the match in lacklustre form.

However, the visitors will be desperate to get a win ahead of the World Cup, and with Wales having little to play for in comparison, we are backing the away side to win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wales vs. Ghana, including team news and predicted lineups