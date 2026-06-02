World Cup 2026 Mascots: Who are they? What do they represent?

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 16:52

The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, with 48 nations preparing for an eagerly-anticipated tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This summer’s global football event will be the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations and the first since 2002 to be co-hosted by multiple nations.

Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, the World Cup has been held ever four years, but the trend of official mascots only began in England’s triumphant year of 1966 when Willie the Lion set a precedent that every subsequent host nation has followed.

With three nations hosting the 2026 tournament, USA, Canada and Mexico each have their own mascot flying the flag for their country, but what exactly are World Cup mascots supposed to represent?

Historically, these characters serve as a personification of the host nation's culture, heritage and unique characteristics, acting as a fun and festive emblem to welcome the world and capture the infectious joy of football’s biggest tournament.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at all three official mascots for the 2026 World Cup.

Canada | Maple the Moose

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Maple the Moose is Canada’s official mascot who draws inspiration from the countries iconic maple leaf and is described as ‘a street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper’.

Representing the Canadian spirit, Maple embodies creativity, resilience, unapologetic individuality and strong leadership while travelling across each province and territory to reach out and connect with people.

The Canadian moose is third-largest cervid subspecies and the second-largest land animal in North America, with up to one million roaming Canada's boreal and mixed forests.

Mexico | Zayu the Jaguar

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Zayu (pronounced ‘zah-yoo’) the Jaguar is Mexico’s official mascot who originates from the country’s southern jungles and has a name inspired by ‘unity, strength and joy’.

Donning a vibrant green jersey, Zayu performs as an agile striker with exceptional ingenuity that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, he is a symbol of cultural pride, connecting people through a passion for dance, food and tradition.

Mexico is home to the largest population of jaguars in North America, with their population increasing by around 30% over the last 15 years thanks to targeted conservation efforts.

USA | Clutch the Bald Eagle

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Clutch the Bald Eagle is USA’s official mascot who embodies a fearless, adventurous and optimistic spirit as a midfielder, with his name referencing the ability to excel under pressure.

A proactive leader who turns every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher, Clutch is a sports fanatic who soars across the United States with boundless curiosity, embracing every culture with purpose, passion and play.

Clutch is specifically a bald eagle, a majestic bird of prey native to North America and the national emblem of the United States.

Colourful mascot trio ready for 2026 World Cup opener

Maple, Zayu and Clutch will be featured as playable characters in the upcoming FIFA Heroes video game, with all three anthropomorphic animals having their own special ability. Players can field each mascot alongside international football stars from the 2026 World Cup.

“Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“The three mascots are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we’re creating for this game-changing tournament. They’ll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world.

“I can already picture them on children’s shirts, high-fiving football legends and – in another first for this tournament – starring in video games played by millions worldwide.”

The trio of mascots will also be present for the opening game of the 2026 World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.