Preview: Northern Ireland vs Guinea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Jun 2026 15:38

Both looking to the future after failing to qualify for the World Cup, Northern Ireland and Guinea will meet for an international friendly on Thursday evening.

Playing for the first time since March, the teams will convene at Estadio Ciudad de La Linea in Cadiz.

Match preview

Northern Ireland's World Cup dream finally ended with a playoff semi-final defeat to Italy, as they missed out on meeting Bosnia by losing 2-0 in Bergamo.

Despite failing to reach their first global finals for 40 years, manager Michael O'Neill was still quick to praise his young squad, who gained more invaluable experience.

Indeed, 10 of Northern Ireland's last 12 goals have been scored by players aged 21 or younger, while the average age of their starting XI against Italy was just over 22.

Questions were asked about O'Neill's dual role as national coach and Blackburn Rovers boss, but he has now reverted to focusing fully on international football, having signed a fresh extension to his contract.

Following their playoff exit, Northern Ireland were obliged to meet fellow losers Wales for a friendly, which ended 1-1, and they now have two more games before starting a new UEFA Nations League campaign in September.

Hungary, Georgia and Ukraine all await in a tough-looking Group F, but O'Neill's squad will first face Guinea and World Cup-bound France.

© Imago

Guinea are taking a similarly youth-first approach to the near future, as they prepare to kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte has signalled his aim to rebuild by integrating younger players, setting an ambitious target of reaching the next AFCON semi-finals.

Since taking charge last August, Duarte has overseen seven matches, recording two wins, four draws and just one defeat so far.

However, his team finished a distant fourth in CAF World Cup qualifying Group G, trailing in 10 points behind first-placed Algeria.

World ranked 81st by FIFA - 11 spots below Northern Ireland - the Elephants have only lost one of their last nine fixtures; that was their most recent outing, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Benin.

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

W L L W L D

Guinea form (all competitions):

L W D W D L

Team News

© Imago

Northern Ireland are missing several regulars for their post-season camp, as Conor Bradley, Dan Ballard, Paddy McNair, Eoin Toal, George Saville and Brad Lyons are all unavailable.

More positively, Swansea City midfielder Ethan Galbraith has been called up after recovering from a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since the Wales game in March.

O'Neill has also selected uncapped teenagers Braiden Graham, Kieran Morrison and Ceadach O'Neill in a 23-man squad.

Jamie Donley could lead Northern Ireland's attack, having scored in two of his last three international appearances, but Guinea cannot turn to star man Serhou Guirassy.

The Borussia Dortmund striker notched 22 goals for his club in the season just finished - and has scored 11 times in 28 games for the Elephants - but he has been rested this month.

Duarte has also seen Kaba Sory, Aliou Balde and Aboubacar Camara forced to withdraw due to injury, but Balde was then replaced by Gassimou Sylla of Anderlecht.

Still taking part in Spain's Segunda Division promotion playoffs, Ousmane Camara has stayed on club duty with Castellon.

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P. Charles; Hume, Brown, McConville; Devenny, Galbraith, McCann, S. Charles, Spencer; Price, Donley

Guinea possible starting lineup:

So. Sylla; Fofana, Konate, Soumah, Se. Sylla; S. Cisse, Haidara; Camara, M. Sylla, Barry; G. Sylla

We say: Northern Ireland 1-0 Guinea

Though both squads will be missing key players for this contest, Northern Ireland are much further along in their rebuild.

Two teams trying to gain more experience could play out a low-scoring friendly, as neither side is particularly prolific.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.