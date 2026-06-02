Newcastle transfer news: Magpies confirm contract extension for “outstanding” and “highly valued” squad member

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 15:28

Newcastle United have announced that defender Fabian Schar has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 34-year-old was due to see his original deal expire at the end of the month, but he has decided to commit his future to St James’ Park for a ninth season.

Schar is the second-longest serving player in the current Newcastle squad having joined the Magpies from Spanish outfit Deportivo La Coruna in July 2018.

The experienced centre-back has made a total of 251 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions, including 16 Premier League outings during an injury-hit 2025-26 season.

Schar has played a important role in the success of recent seasons, helping Eddie Howe’s side lift the EFL Cup last season and secure Champions League qualification on two occasions.

He is now focused fully on returning to full fitness next season and is delighted to have extended his stay at a club he proudly calls “home”.

“Outstanding” Schar is a “really highly valued member” of Newcastle squad

"I'm really pleased to be staying at the club,” Schar told Newcastle’s official website. “I feel like I've achieved a lot in my eight years here but I believe there is still much more to come.

"I'm proud to call Newcastle home. Everybody knows how happy I am, both in this city and with this club, so I'm very glad to be continuing that for another year.

"Last season didn't end the way I wanted in terms of my injury, but my full focus now is on getting back to fitness and helping the team achieve our goals next season."

Howe added: "Fabian has been outstanding since I arrived at the football club so I'm really pleased to see that he'll be staying with us.

"He's a really highly valued member of our squad, not only for his ability on the pitch but also for the leadership and experience he brings to the group.

"Fabian's form was really strong until injury ended his season. His creative distribution, defensive mentality and huge experience was a big miss towards the end of the last campaign.

“He has worked tirelessly to regain his fitness and we look forward to seeing him back in action next season."

© Imago

Schar ‘still has a key role to play’ at Newcastle

Sporting Director Ross Wilson continued: "I'm delighted that Fabian has committed himself to the club and will continue his Newcastle United journey for another year.

"It's clear how highly regarded he is by everybody at the club. He's made a really positive impact during his eight years here and we believe he still has a key role to play both on and off the pitch.

"We had some complex discussion but all involved were keen to reach a conclusion on Fabian's future quickly following the season's end, so I'm pleased to have that clarity this early into the summer. We look forward to seeing Fabi back in the squad during pre-season."

Schar’s new deal comes just over a week after highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Newcastle.

The defender will battle with Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn for regular starts in a Newcastle side who finished 12th in the Premier League last season.