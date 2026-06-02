Brighton transfer news: Seagulls in ‘advanced talks’ to sign African talent in record-breaking deal

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 13:55 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 13:59

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in advanced talks to sign highly-rated AIK Fotboll winger Zadok Yohanna this summer.

The Seagulls are preparing for life back in Europe after finishing the 2025-26 season in eight place in the Premier League table, securing Conference League football.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are expected to enter the market for a new centre-back and midfielder as Adam Webster is leaving upon the expiration of his contract and James Milner has announced his retirement.

However, the addition of at least one new winger is also thought to be high on the agenda for Brighton following the departure of club legend Solly March, and 18-year-old Yohanna has swiftly emerged as a leading target.

Last weekend, Swedish club AIK confirmed that they are in negotiations with an unnamed club over the sale of Yohanna and it could generate a fee in the region of £20m, which would represent a club-record sale.

The potential sale of Yohanna could also make him the most expensive player ever sold by a Swedish team, surpassing the current record held by Lucas Bergvall who was sold by Djurgardens IF to Tottenham Hotspur for €20m (£17.3m) in 2024.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Brighton ‘optimistic’ of finalising Yohanna transfer

Sky Sports News claims that Brighton are the club in talks with AIK to sign the teenager and have emerged as frontrunners to secure his signature, with the Seagulls said to be optimistic that a deal can be agreed this week.

Brighton appear to have stepped up their pursuit of Yohanna after falling behind Hoffenheim in the race to sign Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer, who had been contacted by the Seagulls.

Yohanna is said to have been the subject of ‘considerable interest’ from other Premier League clubs, along with teams in Spain and Germany.

However, Brighton boast a strong track record of developing promising young talent and handing them first-team opportunities, which has increased their appeal amid competition from elsewhere.

Nigerian ace Yohanna set for big move after strong season with AIK

Should a deal be agreed, Yohanna could soon become the sixth Nigerian footballer to play for Brighton after Leon Balogun, Chuba Akpom, Ade Akinbiyi, Emeka Ifejiagwa and David Adekola.

Yohanna has made a notable impression in AIK’s first team since joining the club 12 months ago, recording five goals and four assists in 18 appearances across all competitions, primarily as a right-winger.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton would look to send Yohanna out on loan or immediately integrate the winger into Hurzeler’s first-team squad next season.

Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Diego Gomez, Tom Watson, Ibrahim Osman and Amario Cozier-Duberry are all wide options on the books at the Amex Stadium, the latter three experienced spells out on loan last season.