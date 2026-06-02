Robert Lewandowski transfer latest: ‘Initial contacts’ made by European club to sign ex-Barcelona striker amid MLS interest

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 13:02

Fenerbahce are reportedly the latest club to express their interest in signing experienced striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The 37-year-old will leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of this month after four successful years with the Catalan giants.

Across all competitions, Lewandowski scored 120 goals in 193 appearances for Barca, winning three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopa de Espana trophies.

Lewandowski started 17 of his 31 La Liga outing in the 2025-26 title-winning season, scoring 14 goals, and the Poland international is now ready for a fresh challenge in the latter stages of his career.

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund striker admitted last month that he would open to joining an MLS club or moving to a “lower league” in the summer, having previously been linked with Premier League sides and Portuguese champions Porto.

Chicago Fire are regarded as the frontrunners from North America to sign Lewandowski, with head coach Gregg Berhalter recently confirming the club’s interest in the striker.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the week, Berhalter said: “I can speak freely because [Lewandowski] is no longer a Barcelona player, or will soon cease to be, and he is someone we want to bring in.”

“We have spoken with Robert Lewandowski and with the people who represent him,” he added. “I am convinced that a player of his level has other offers on the table, but our communication has been frequent and very positive.

"We believe it would be an extraordinary signing for the club, for Chicago, and for the entire league. A player of his calibre would elevate our project to another level."

Chicago Fire suffer Lewandowski blow as Fenerbahce explore summer move

However, Chicago Fire may face stern competition for the services of Lewandowski, as journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in signing the free agent this summer.

Initial contacts are said to have been made by Fenerbahce chiefs with Lewandowski’s camp while the striker continues to assess all his options before making a final decision on his future.

Lewandowski is among the names that have been suggested by Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi, who is also plotting an ambitious move for head coach Antonio Conte, according to reports in Turkey.

Fenerbahce, who sacked Dominic Tedesco in April before naming Zeki Murat Gole as caretaker boss, finished second in the Turkish Super Lig for a fifth successive season and have not won the top-flight title since the 2013-14 campaign.