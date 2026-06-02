Chelsea transfer news: Tosin Adarabioyo given hope of Stamford Bridge stay?

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 11:49

Chelsea may reportedly decide to keep defender Tosin Adarabioyo at Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

Xabi Alonso and Blues chiefs are currently deliberating over how their first-team squad may look for 2026-27.

While Chelsea are being linked with an experienced Premier League attacker, uncertainty remains over the likes of Marc Cucurella who has admirers in Spain.

There is also an opportunity, as suggested by Sports Mole, to raise approximately £250m through sales and loans to fund a number of additions over the coming months.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, Adarabioyo may be one of the players who earns a reprieve with the West Londoners.

© Imago / News Images

Why could Chelsea keep Adarabioyo?

The report suggests that Adarabioyo's leadership skills behind the scenes are valued by the club's hierarchy.

As a result, the 28-year-old - the eldest outfield player in the first-team squad - has not been informed to find a new club.

In his two seasons at Chelsea, Adarabioyo has made just 23 Premier League starts, while he has been used off the substitutes' bench across all competitions on 20 occasions.

Despite their struggles in that area of the pitch, Chelsea's alleged current intention is to sign just one new centre-back.

Although Adarabioyo's future at Chelsea is far from certain, the report indicates that Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile may need to decide whether to accept a reduced role or look for a transfer elsewhere.

A different report over the past 24 hours has claimed that young defender Josh Acheampong will be part of Alonso's squad.

© Imago

Should Chelsea keep Adarabioyo?

Having been signed on a free transfer, Chelsea chiefs will be open-minded to selling the former Fulham star to bolster their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

At the same time, though, Adarabioyo is one of Chelsea's most physically-imposing players and a threat in the air in both boxes.

Unless Chelsea sign several players of at least 6ft 2ins this summer, they should be keeping Adarabioyo in their squad to prevent them from being viewed as more vulnerable in the air than they already are.