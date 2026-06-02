Andoni Iraola's top Liverpool priorities after 'agreement reached' for new head coach

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jun 2026 10:42

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement in principle for Andoni Iraola to become their new head coach.

The former Bournemouth manager had emerged as the Reds' number one choice to replace Arne Slot, who was sacked on Saturday following a two-year stint in the Anfield hotseat.

Iraola had supposedly already decided to prioritise the Liverpool job even before Slot's sacking, and talks between the Spaniard and the Merseyside giants quickly gathered pace.

Liverpool had set a timeline to appoint Iraola, whom they wanted an agreement in place for before the 2026 World Cup began on June 11, and their mission has proven successful.

Fabrizio Romano has now given Iraola to Liverpool his trademark 'here we go', confirming that manager and club have shaken hands on a deal.

Liverpool 'agree deal in principle' for Andoni Iraola to become new manager

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Romano reports that conversations between Iraola and Liverpool advanced rapidly in the past 48 hours, and an official announcement should not be too far away.

Iraola will replace Slot after leading Bournemouth into the Europa League for the first time in the Cherries' history in 2025-26, leading the South Coast club to a sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Iraola's 2025-26 Bournemouth squad also achieved their best-ever Premier League points total with 57, just three shy of Liverpool in the fifth and final Champions League spot.

The 43-year-old oversaw 48 wins, 38 draws and 41 losses from 127 matches in charge of the Cherries, who ended the most recent campaign on an astonishing 18-game Premier League unbeaten run.

Andoni Iraola's top Liverpool priorities after agreement reached

© Iconsport / PA Images

There will be no slow burn for Iraola at Anfield, where the Spaniard will be immediately tasked with restoring fast-paced, high-octane attacking football to the Kop.

Iraola's front-footed style of play with Bournemouth made him a natural fit for a fanbase yearning for the Jurgen Klopp 'heavy-metal' approach to return, more so than Xabi Alonso despite the latter's high standing at the club.

The new manager will not have to worry about protracted contract negotiations with Ibrahima Konate, who will leave as a free agent next month, but the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones all need addressing.

Iraola will also need to draft a summer transfer plan with sporting director Richard Hughes, and three ideal Liverpool signings have already been identified for the incoming head coach.