Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Luka Modric in mouthwatering veterans battle

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 reaches matchday seven with a clash worthy of the late rounds, but first, well done to Dribble Tornado on their win over Ottoman Spurs on matchday six.

Inspired by the iconic Nike cage football era, the competition continues to throw world-class stars and fearless talents into fan-decided battles where personality, pressure and moments of brilliance define survival.

This time, the Final Bosses collide with Balkan Ballers in a showdown overflowing with swagger, legacy and technical quality.

Introducing the teams

After Dribble Tornado's emphatic win on MD6, it's @Cristiano time in Sports Mole's The Cage! ?



The MD7 teams:



?Final Bosses: Ronaldo, Lookman, Wissa

⛰️Balkan Ballers: Modric, Schick, Endrick



Who wins? Vote below! ⚔️? pic.twitter.com/vOSJ80D7s9 — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) June 2, 2026

The Final Bosses arrive carrying superstar aura from the very first touch. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the ultimate headline attraction, combining ruthless finishing with unmatched presence, while Yoane Wissa brings relentless directness and energy into every attack. Ademola Lookman adds unpredictability, acceleration and fearless one-on-one play, turning every transition into a potential highlight moment. Together, they play with confidence, aggression and superstar flair.

Balkan Ballers answer with elegance and composure under pressure. Luka Modric controls the rhythm with timeless intelligence, Endrick brings youthful explosiveness and fearless attacking instincts, while Patrik Schick offers physicality and lethal finishing inside the cage. Their football is calm, technical and deadly when space appears.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The supporters remain the ultimate judges.

Fans can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and clutch moment becomes part of the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will decide who survives.

Who conquers matchday seven?