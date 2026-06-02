World Cup 2026 injury watch: Yamal, Saliba, Livramento… seven players battling fitness concerns ahead of the tournament

By Axel Clody | 02 Jun 2026 09:09

The ball rolls for the first time at the World Cup on 11 June. National teams have already begun preparations for the tournament in North America. However, even among the players selected, several big names remain doubts due to their physical condition.

The most recent case is that of Neymar, who watched from the bench as Brazil demolished Panama 6-2 in a friendly at the Maracana on Sunday. But Carlo Ancelotti's number 10 is far from the only name causing concern ahead of the tournament.

Here are seven players heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while nursing injuries. All are undergoing rehabilitation and could feature in the competition depending on their recovery.

Neymar — Brazil

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Neymar is currently being treated for a grade-two strain in his right calf, sustained on 17 May during a Campeonato Brasileiro match against Coritiba for Santos. The injury occurred one day before Brazil's final squad announcement, but Santos informed Ancelotti's staff that the 34-year-old had only minor swelling.

Upon reporting for national team duty, however, Neymar underwent further examinations that revealed the problem was more serious. Last Thursday, CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed in a press conference that the Santos captain had suffered a partial muscle fibre tear, with a recovery timeline of two to three weeks.

Neymar will also miss the friendly against Egypt on Saturday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The forward is racing against time to be available for Brazil's Group C opener against Morocco on 13 June at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The reigning World Cup holders also have a headache when it comes to selecting their starting line-up. Romero, who started 15 rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his right knee on 12 April.

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey pushed the Tottenham defender into goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky during a Premier League match. Romero left the pitch in tears and has not played since, undergoing intensive treatment to be available for Lionel Scaloni.

The 28-year-old defender is expected to be fit for Argentina's opener against Algeria on 16 June at the Kansas City Stadium for the first round of Group J. Should Romero not recover in time, Lisandro Martinez is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

One of the most exciting young talents in world football, Lamine Yamal arrives at his first World Cup amid muscular problems. One of Spain's key creative forces, the forward sustained a left thigh injury after taking a penalty on 22 April against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Yamal has been in the medical department for approximately a month and did not return to the pitch for Barcelona in 2025-26. The 18-year-old has undergone a gradual recovery process, from complete rest to gym work and a return to ball training.

Luis de la Fuente hopes to have Yamal available on the bench for Spain's opener against Cape Verde on 15 June at the Atlanta Stadium for the opening round of Group H. Ferran Torres and Alex Baena are the alternatives on the right wing.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco/Pressinphoto

An undisputed starter in defence, William Saliba is at risk of being withdrawn from France's World Cup squad. The Arsenal centre-back played through the Champions League final against PSG last Saturday at the Puskas Arena, which aggravated a back injury.

According to ESPN, Saliba played through pain for 120 minutes and will undergo further examinations to confirm the extent of the problem, but there are fears he may require a lengthy period of rest and treatment. The 25-year-old defender featured in 50 of Arsenal's 63 matches this season.

The Premier League champion is at the peak of his powers and is considered one of Didier Deschamps's most trusted players. France's likely centre-back pairing for the opener against Senegal on 16 June at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in Group I would be Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

Alphonso Davies — Canada

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

The great hope of one of the World Cup host nations, Alphonso Davies is a major doubt for Canada. The left-back sustained a muscular injury to his left thigh on 6 May during the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and PSG. He has not played since.

In a season blighted by frequent fitness problems, just 23 appearances, Davies was absent from the early days of Jesse Marsch's training camp while continuing his rehabilitation in Germany. It should be noted that the 25-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Despite his call-up, Davies's availability for the Group B opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 June at BMO Field in Toronto is not guaranteed. The captain has no like-for-like replacement in the Canadian squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Regarded as something of a wildcard in the England squad, Tino Livramento is a concern ahead of the tournament. The Newcastle full-back, who can operate on either flank, last played on 18 April against Bournemouth in the Premier League, when he picked up a thigh injury.

Muscular problems have been a recurring theme for Livramento throughout the 2025-26 campaign, limiting him to 26 appearances. When fully fit, the 23-year-old was an important part of Thomas Tuchel's rotation, which earned him a place in the final squad.

Lacking match fitness, Livramento is unlikely to start England's opener against Croatia on 17 June at the Dallas Stadium in Group L. Nico O'Reilly, Reece James and Djed Spence are the other options in that area.

Jose Maria Gimenez — Uruguay

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Finally, Jose Maria Gimenez is another uncertain figure for Uruguay's World Cup campaign. The centre-back suffered an ankle sprain on 9 May against Celta Vigo in La Liga. Atletico Madrid described the injury as "serious" in their medical report.

Nevertheless, Gimenez was included in Marcelo Bielsa's squad due to his leadership both in the dressing room and on the pitch as captain. The 31-year-old defender suffered two other muscular problems during the 2025-26 season, limiting him to 25 appearances.

Gimenez could miss Uruguay's opener against Saudi Arabia on 15 June at the Miami Stadium in Group H. Should his absence be confirmed, Santiago Bueno is in line to partner Ronald Araujo at the heart of the defence.