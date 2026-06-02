Southampton Spygate scandal: Tonda Eckert speaks in eight-minute video, Saints owner refuses to sack head coach

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 10:56

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has featured in an eight-minute video to apologise for his actions during the Spygate scandal.

The development came just hours after Saints owner Dragan Solak revealed in an interview with BBC Sport that he had no plans to sack the German.

Eckert has been found guilty of instigating a plan to spy on a number of opponents ahead of fixtures in the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

With Southampton having breached EFL regulations, they were kicked out of the Championship playoff final and deducted four points ahead of the start of next season.

Further details from an Independent Disciplinary Commission were revealed on Monday, and it is now widely accepted that Eckert put a junior member of staff under pressure to carry out the spying of opponents at their respective grounds when they were uncomfortable in doing so.

On Tuesday morning, a video of Eckert was posted to Southampton's social media accounts, the 33-year-old taking full responsibility for what started in December and continued ahead of the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie with Middlesbrough.

Eckert apologises for Spygate in eight-minute video

A personal message from Head Coach, Tonda Eckert. pic.twitter.com/dHlDdF6XFd — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 2, 2026

In the hours preceding the video released of Eckert, Southampton owner Solak gave the club's manager his backing, insisting that he 'deserved a second chance'.

Solak told BBC Sport: "I think he deserves a second chance and I would give it to him.

"My full support would be behind him actually, because I think he's a super-talented manager."

He added: "I believe Tonda that he didn't know that it was the rule that he was breaking.

"My personal opinion, and the opinion of the board, is that he is a manager who deserves to be backed by us and to be supported by us. I will obviously seek advice from the team. I will seek advice from the players, from the fans. But yes, if it's ultimately my decision, he stays."

"In Italy or in Germany, where Tonda was working, this is basically common practice that nobody cares about."

However, it was accepted by Solak that Southampton "cannot have another mistake" in the future.

© Imago / IPS

Can Eckert still be banned by Football Association?

The Football Association are still conducting their own investigation and may choose to charge Eckert as an individual.

When Canada Women were found guilty of spying on opponents using a drone at the 2024 Olympic Games, those involved were handed a one-year ban.

As such, the FA has a decision to make over whether Eckert should be handed similar punishment.