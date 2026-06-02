World Cup 2026 Group A preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jun 2026 12:35

Anticipation continues to build for the start of the World Cup 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, who will have the honour of kicking off the competition in Group A.

South Africa, South Korea and the Czech Republic will also be vying for a precious spot in the knockout stages alongside the co-hosts, who headline what may be one of the most open groups in the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group A of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Mexico

© Imago / IMAGENSHOP

FIFA ranking: 15

Perpetual World Cup participants since 1994, Mexico are bidding to right the wrongs of Qatar 2022, in which they failed to reach the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time since 1978.

El Tri did not have to go through the rigmarole of qualifying thanks to their status as co-hosts, meaning that they have exclusively competed in friendly matches since beating the United States in the 2025 Gold Cup final.

After failing to win any of their final six matches of the previous calendar year, Mexico have held Portugal and Belgium to respectable draws while defeating Ghana, Australia, Iceland, Panama and Bolivia while conceding a grand total of zero goals.

Mexico star player: Gilberto Mora

© Imago

The youngest player at the 2026 World Cup, 2008-born Gilberto Mora has reportedly attracted glances from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain thanks to his rapid rise in his homeland.

The 17-year-old - who can feature anywhere across the frontline but is most comfortable as a number 10 - has already scored 10 goals in 53 appearances at club level, and he unsurprisingly holds the record for the youngest male Mexico player of all time.

World Cup 2026 Group A: South Africa

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

FIFA ranking: 60

Sixteen years on from hosting one of the most memorable World Cups in history, South Africa are back on the biggest stage after three failed qualification cycles.

The Bafana Bafana won five of their 10 preliminary fixtures to finish top of CAF Group C, despite being awarded a 3-0 loss against Lesotho after fielding an ineligible player.

South Africa's AFCON run came to an end in the last 16, though, and they failed to win any of their three pre-World Cup friendlies, most recently playing out a goalless draw with Nicaragua in late May.

South Africa star player: Lyle Foster

© Iconsport

Lyle Foster has just been relegated from the Premier League with Burnley, but the striker did not go down without finding the back of the net against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025-26 season.

Foster also boasts 10 goals from 27 matches in a South Africa shirt, and he needs just two more to enter the all-time top-10 list of male Bafana Bafana goalscorers.

World Cup 2026 Group A: South Korea

© Imago

FIFA ranking: 25th

Semi-finalists in 2002 before a wave of more modest finishes in more recent World Cups, South Korea's exemplary qualification record hints at dark-horse status for the 2026 edition.

The Tigers of Asia did not lose any of their 16 preliminary matches en route to an 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, although 2026 results have been more humbling.

South Korea were thrashed 4-0 by Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes in March, shortly before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austria.

South Korea star player: Son Heung-min

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Already immortalised within not just South Korean football, but Asian football as a whole, Son Heung-min competes in his fourth World Cup this summer and will become his nation's leading men's World Cup scorer with just one strike in North America.

The 33-year-old has already provided 34 goal contributions in 34 games for Los Angeles FC since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, including an outrageous five assists in one game during April's 6-0 MLS mauling of Orlando.

World Cup 2026 Group A: Czech Republic

© Iconsport / CTK, CTK / Alamy

FIFA ranking: 41

Ending a 20-year exile from football's main event, the Czech Republic will compete at a World Cup for just the second time as an independent nation following their short-lived 2006 run.

The European representatives went out in the group stage that year and suffered the same fate at Euro 2024, picking up just one point en route to an early exit.

The Czechs took the scenic route to North America, overcoming both the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties in the UEFA playoffs after finishing second in their qualification group.

Czech Republic star player: Patrik Schick

© Imago

Already the Czech Republic's fourth-highest male scorer of all time, 25-goal man Patrik Schick has previous when it comes to topping the charts in major tournaments, winning a share of the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still going strong at Bayer Leverkusen, the 30-year-old found the back of the net 16 times in the 2025-26 Bundesliga, in spite of a few niggling injury problems.

World Cup 2026 Group A key fixture: Mexico vs. South Africa

The opening fixture of any World Cup is always a fascinating spectacle, and it should be no different when Mexico and South Africa get things up and running on June 11.

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will play host to the inaugural match of the 48-team World Cup, several hours before South Korea and the Czech Republic go head-to-head.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites to use throughout the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Group A prediction

South Africa have experienced the feeling of scoring first as World Cup hosts, but the Bafana Bafana are not expected to replicate that magical moment against a superior Mexico team on matchday one, where little can separate South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Expect the latter to send South Africa packing with a win on matchday two, but picking a clear victor between South Korea and Mexico is a tough ask.

However, El Tri should have the edge over the Czechs on the closing matchday, while South Korea can ensure that South Africa head home with no points on the board.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.