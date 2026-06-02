Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ‘keeping tabs’ on Bundesliga ace who dreams of Real Madrid move

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 12:20

Arsenal are reportedly one of several clubs showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Kerim Alajbegovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners celebrated Premier League glory in the 2025-26 campaign before suffering penalty-shootout heartache against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now shifted their focus to strengthening the first-team squad in the off-season as they aim to retain their top-flight trophy and challenge for more silverware in 2026-27.

Recent reports have claimed that Arsenal will look to sign at least three new players this summer, and the addition of an elite winger is considered a ‘priority’.

The Gunners have already missed out on Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona, while the likes of Morgan Rogers, Rafael Leao and Yan Diomande have all been earmarked as possible targets.

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Arsenal hold talks with Alajbegovic’s representatives ahead of World Cup

However, the Daily Mail claims that 18-year-old starlet Alajbegovic is a player that Arsenal and a number of other European clubs are keeping tabs on.

The report adds that the Gunners, Aston Villa and Leeds United have already met the winger’s representatives for talks, as have Serie A trio Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

Leverkusen initially sold Alajbegovic to Red Bull Salzburg last year, but they recently activated a £7m option to re-sign the youngster following an impressive campaign in Austria.

Alajbegovic scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 44 games for Salzburg across all competitions, including nine strikes in 28 Austrian Bundesliga matches.

The skillful and pacey winger signed a five-year contract when Leverkusen activated their buy-back clause, but it has already been suggested that the German club could look to make a swift profit on the winger.

Talks of offers close to £18m from interested suitors have been mooted, and further discussions are expected to take place in the coming weeks as Leverkusen consider their stance on the rising star.

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Alajbegovic dreams of Real Madrid despite Arsenal interest

Born in Cologne to Bosnian parents, Alajbegovic has been capped nine times for his country and scored a crucial penalty in the playoff shootout against Italy to secure Bosnia's place at the 2026 World Cup.

His form at club level and impact on the international stage has been rewarded with a call-up to Bosnia’s squad for this summer’s tournament, with Group B games against co-hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar to look forward to this month.

While a move to Arsenal might appeal to Alajbegovic, his dream transfer would be to Spanish giants Real Madrid, while he also admires La Liga champions Barcelona.

"I'm not a big star yet! There'll be time for that! It's true that I’ll do everything I can to become one,” Alajbegovic said in an interview with FACE TV.

“I'd like to play for [Real] Madrid. As a kid, I dreamed of giving my best to play for Real. If it's Barcelona, I don't have a problem with that either."

Arsenal’s potential pursue of a new winger, such as Alajbegovic, could spell trouble for either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, who have been tipped to depart this summer.