World Cup 2026: Which club has the most players at the competition?

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jun 2026 13:37 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 13:37

All 48 World Cup 2026 squads are now in, and the Mundial hopefuls are ramping up their preparations for the biggest sporting event on the planet.

For most of the globe's revered teams, this year's World Cup lies in the off-season - in contrast to the winter Qatar 2022 edition - meaning no conflicts with domestic or continental commitments.

However, some leagues will be continuing after the competition has commenced, albeit ones that should not be majorly impacted by players being called up for their countries, such as the Brazilian second tier and Irish Premier Division.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at which clubs are sending the most players to the 2026 World Cup.

Which club has the most players at the 2026 World Cup?

© Imago / Sportimage

With a total of 19 World Cup representatives, Manchester City will be sending more players to the global gathering than any other team.

Four members of the Citizens' squad have been summoned for England duty - John Stones, James Trafford, Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi - while Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias are turning out for Portugal.

The Netherlands (Tijjani Reijnders and Nathan Ake) and Croatia (Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic) also have multiple Sky Blues representatives, while Antoine Semenyo (Ghana), Omar Marmoush (Egypt), Rodri (Spain), Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Rayan Cherki (France), Erling Haaland (Norway), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) and Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan) complete the list.

Bayern Munich are a close second with 18 World Cup players - seven of whom are in the Germany ranks - while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both boast 16 apiece.

The non-European club with the most World Cup players is unsurprisingly Al-Hilal, who have 12 representatives at the event, including seven members of the Saudi Arabia squad.

World Cup 2026: Clubs with the most players at the tournament 19: Manchester City

18: Bayern Munich

16: Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain

15: Barcelona

12: Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Al-Hilal, Atletico Madrid

11: Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray

10: Slavia Prague, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce

How many players are Premier League clubs sending to the 2026 World Cup?

© Iconsport / Giuseppe Maffia

In total, Premier League clubs are sending 154 players to the World Cup, which makes up 12.4% of the 1,246 athletes who have been called up for the competition.

As well as Man City's 19 and Arsenal's 16, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Liverpool also have double-figure representatives; the Eagles and the Red Devils have seen 12 men selected, while the Reds have 11 players competing for World Cup glory.

Every Premier League club for the 2026-27 season has at least one player at the 2026 World Cup, but Ipswich Town rank 20th with just the solitary call-up - Scotland striker George Hirst.

If you plan to bet on the World Cup, why not check out our free World Cup betting guide to ensure you are gambling safely and responsibly.