Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Man Utd to perform ‘U-turn’ as five possible destinations emerge

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 12:42

Manchester United are reportedly ready to change their stance on Marcus Rashford’s situation following his season-long loan spell at Barcelona.

The England international is currently in the United States ready to link up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup at a time when there is growing uncertainty over his club future.

Rashford enjoyed a successful 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, recording 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances to help the Catalan giants retain the La Liga title.

The 28-year-old attacker has expressed his desire to remain at Barca, who have until June 15 to activate a €30m (£26m) option-to-buy clause.

However, Hansi Flick’s side have attempted to lower Rashford’s fee that was initially agreed with Man United and have also held talks over the possibility of taking him on loan for another season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto,

Man Utd keen to get ‘whatever fee they can’ for Rashford

It has previously been reported that the Red Devils were reluctant to re-negotiate a fee with Barcelona for Rashford, but Football Insider now claims that the club is finally open to the idea of agreeing a cut-price sale after performing a U-turn.

The report adds that Man United are happy to sell Rashford for ‘whatever fee they can’, while INEOS are keen to remove the player’s £325,000-a-week earnings from their wage bill.

Despite finalising a £69m deal for Anthony Gordon, and also holding an interest in Julian Alvarez, Barcelona would still like to sign Rashford and are open to the idea of either a permanent or loan deal this summer.

Barca are not the only clubs keeping a close eye on Rashford’s situation, though, as The Mirror claims that Premier League champions Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all have an interest in the Englishman.

© Iconsport / SPI

Barca remain Rashford frontrunners with Man Utd ‘reluctant’ to sell to English rival

Rashford is not keen on joining either Newcastle or Spurs, while Arsenal are the only club from this English quartet who can offer European football next season, with Chelsea finishing a poor 2025-26 campaign down in 10th place.

It is thought that Man United are reluctant to sell Rashford to another Premier League club and would prefer him to return to Barcelona, but only if the price is right.

Rashford has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but there are no plans for newly-appointed head coach Michael Carrick to integrate the attacker into his first-team plans ahead of next season.

Man United’s stance over Rashford may have changed, but speculation over his future is likely to drag on throughout the World Cup, especially if England progress to the latter stages of the tournament.