Scotland World Cup squad numbers announced as Manchester United's Tyler Fletcher handed surprise shirt

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 20:10

Scotland have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup, with Manchester United's Tyler Fletcher being handed a shirt that could suggest that he is in line for a surprise start.

On Saturday, Billy Gilmour suffered a knee injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Curacao and was subsequently withdrawn from the group.

Despite only racking up 17 minutes for Man United's first team, Fletcher was introduced at half time and impressed against the fellow World Cup participants.

Less than 24 hours later, the 19-year-old was officially selected as Gilmour's replacement, the expectation being that he would be given a double-figure shirt number.

Instead, the starlet has been handed the number eight shirt, that was either pencilled in for Gilmour or may hint that Fletcher could be in contention for regular game time.

Scotland World Cup squad numbers in full

Scotland World Cup squad numbers Goalkeepers: 1. Angus Gunn. 12. Liam Kelly. 21. Craig Gordon. Defenders: 2. Aaron Hickey. 3. Andrew Robertson. 5. Grant Hanley. 6. Kieran Tierney. 13. Jack Hendry. 15. John Souttar. 16. Dominic Hyam. 22. Nathan Patterson. 24. Anthony Ralston. 26. Scott McKenna. Midfielders: 4. 4. Scott McTominay . 7. John McGinn. 8. Tyler Fletcher. 11. Ryan Christie. 17. Ben Gannon-Doak. 19. Lewis Ferguson. 23. Kenny McLean. 25. Findlay Curtis. Attackers: 9. Lyndon Dykes. 10. Che Adams. 14. Ross Stewart. 18. George Hirst. 20. Lawrence Shankland

The biggest change in comparison to Scotland's Euro 2024 squad is Lyndon Dykes being handed the number nine shirt.

Dykes was not included two years ago, but he gets the prestigious Tartan Army forward shirt with Lawrence Shankland receiving the number 20 shirt.

Ross Stewart, who also did not make the Euro 2024 squad, will wear the number 14 shirt that Gilmour donned for that competition.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been given the number one jersey, despite the possibility of Craig Gordon being viewed as first choice.

Veteran stopper Gordon will wear the number 21 shirt. At Euro 2024, this was given to backup goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Despite wearing number eight for Napoli, Scott McTominay continues to wear number four for Scotland.

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