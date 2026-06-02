Spain lineup vs. Iraq: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup warm-up fixture

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jun 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 19:07

Spain sensation Lamine Yamal is unlikely to feature in Thursday’s friendly fixture against Iraq at the Estadio Municipal de Riazor in A Coruna.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger has joined up with the national team training camp, but he is still recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the end of April.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino recently recovered from a foot injury, but it would be a surprise to see the midfielder selected on Thursday. The same can be said for Nico Williams (groin), while head coach Luis de la Fuente may also decide to rest David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Fabian Ruiz following their involvement in last weekend’s Champions League final.

Unai Simon is expected to remain as Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper despite pressure from Raya and Joan Garcia, while Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill is the only uncapped player in De La Fuente’s squad and could make his international debut against Iraq.

Pubill could be handed a start at centre-back alongside either Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia or Aymeric Laporte, while Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella could be given the nod to start as full-backs.

Manchester City’s Rodri will wear the captain’s armband for Spain at the World Cup and is a contender to start in midfield, though he is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes in order to manage his fitness.

Barcelona trio Gavi, Pedri and Dani Olmo, as well as Atletico’s Alex Baena, are all set to compete for the remaining centre-midfield spots, while Mikel Oyarzabal could be handed a start as the central striker in between wingers Yeremy Pino and Ferran Torres.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Pubill, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Gavi, Rodri, Pedri; Pino, Oyarzabal, Torres