Spain lineup vs. Peru: Predicted XI for friendly as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams face race against time for World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jun 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 07 Jun 2026 00:44

As the World Cup 2026 opener draws ever closer, Spain will step up their preparations on Tuesday when they face Peru at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Mexico's Puebla City.

However, manager Luis de la Fuente could be without two of his brightest stars once again, with the pair in a race against time to be fit for their Group H clash against Cape Verde.

Arsenal's David Raya may be in line to start in goal this week, after sitting out La Roja's friendly against Iraq due to his participation in the Champions League final.

Just ahead of the Gunners' shot-stopper, Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill could join Aymeric Laporte at centre-back, hoping to maintain their nation's unbeaten run that spans an entire calendar year.

Flanking the duo should be Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur and Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen, both of whom will be key going forward at this summer's tournament.

Spain might opt to start a double pivot of Gavi and Martin Zubimendi at the base of midfield, while Dani Olmo operates in a number 10 role.

Out wide, Barcelona starboy Lamine Yamal is still recovering from a hamstring injury - as is Nico Williams - though the pair are closing in on a return to the XI and are pushing to be fit ahead of their nation's World Cup opener.

In their absence, Ferran Torres and Alex Baena could start as Spain's wingers, supporting Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias up front.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Raya; Porro, Pubill, Laporte, Grimaldo; Gavi, Zubimendi; Torres, Olmo, Baena; Iglesias