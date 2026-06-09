Wolves transfer news: Raul Jimenez 'makes decision' on potential Molineux return ahead of World Cup

By Darren Plant | 09 Jun 2026 16:00

Raul Jimenez has agreed to re-join Wolverhampton Wanderers on a free transfer.

Earlier this week, Fulham confirmed that the Mexico international was departing Craven Cottage at the end of his contract later this month.

With the 35-year-old currently preparing to represent his country at the World Cup, the expectation was that he would take his time before deciding on his next move.

However, after featuring for Fulham against former club Wolves at Molineux last month, Jimenez admitted that he would give serious consideration to a reunion with the West Midlands outfit.

His comments came after he was serenaded by the Wolves supporters on several occasions during the penultimate Premier League game of 2025-26.

© Imago / News Images

Jimenez gives green light to Wolves return

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Jimenez has now formally agreed to start a second stint at Wolves after the World Cup.

Earlier this week, Express & Star journalist Liam Keen reported that a number of Wolves staff had travelled to Mexico in an effort to conclude a deal with the forward.

He has now claimed that Jimenez has completed a medical and already agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Championship club.

Jimenez is seemingly penning similar terms to Kieran Trippier, whose own free transfer to Wolves was announced on Monday night.

Although it is unclear when an official announcement will arrive, there is the potential for it to come later on Tuesday in order for Jimenez to then focus on Mexico's World Cup opener against South Africa on Thursday.

© Imago / Focus Images

The dream scenario for Wolves fans

Having turned 35 last month, Jimenez will not necessarily expect to start every game for Wolves at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, he is returning to an area where he was settled before his move to London, and to a club that provided him with the most wholesome support and patience possible when he suffered a fractured skull in November 2020.

When Molineux sang 'Si Senor' to Jimenez multiple times in their final home game of the season, it was not just for his 57 goals and 23 assists across 166 appearances over a five-year stint in a Wolves shirt.

Even when Jimenez struggled to make the same impact upon his emotional and highly-unlikely return to action, there was an unbreakable affinity with the club's fanbase.

Wolves fans needed reassurances that the club means business when it comes to trying to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League. Signing Jimenez is as good as it can get in terms of building bridges with supporters through their transfer business.