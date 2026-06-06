Wolves transfer news: What could Fluminense demand for John Kennedy as four clubs 'enquire' about in-form forward

By Darren Plant | 06 Jun 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 13:50

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly enquired over the availability of Fluminense forward John Kennedy.

Rob Edwards is in the process of making changes to his first-team squad, which has included the club announcing on Saturday morning that Matt Doherty is leaving Molineux after 389 appearances across 13 years.

Kieran Trippier is on the brink of replacing the Republic of Ireland international as a right-back option at Wolves, but there will be widespread alterations in attack.

Edwards is eager to find competition for the likes of Adam Armstrong, who was signed in the winter with the 2026-27 Championship campaign in mind.

According to journalist Joao Van Boysen, who was commenting on X, Wolves have set their sights on acquiring another Brazilian player for their senior ranks.

© Imago / Focus Images

Who is John Kennedy?

The report alleges that Wolves are one of four clubs to enquire whether Fluminense would be prepared to cash in on their in-form forward.

Kennedy has contributed nine goals and one assist from his 17 appearances in Brazil's top flight during 2026.

All but two of those have come across the last 10 games, inevitably putting the former six-cap Brazil Under-23 international in the shop window.

In total, he has put together a record of 37 goals and nine assists from 167 appearances for Fluminense.

He is also a former teammate of Andre, who recently penned a new long-term contract with Wolves.

Watford and Udinese - who have the same ownership group - and Cagliari are the other three clubs who are said to be monitoring the situation.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

What is John Kennedy's asking price?

Fluminense are allegedly open to selling Kennedy if they receive an offer in excess of €10m (£8.64m).

Despite relegation from the Premier League, Wolves are realistically best placed to meet those demands.

Much could plausibly depend on whether the former Copa Libertadores winner is prepared to play in the second tier of English football.