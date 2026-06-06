Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'complete paperwork' for first summer signing after deal agreed

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 13:21

Manchester United have reportedly completed all the necessary paperwork to bring Ederson to Old Trafford this summer after reaching a full agreement for the midfielder's transfer.

The 20-time English champions are prioritising midfield reinforcements following Casemiro's departure at the end of his contract, while uncertainty continues to surround Manuel Ugarte's long-term future at the club.

Man Utd have been linked with a host of high-profile midfielders in recent months, but it appears that Atalanta star Ederson is poised to become the first arrival of what is expected to be a busy summer window at Old Trafford.

Man Utd steps away from confirming Ederson signing?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a £38.8m (€45m) package with Atalanta, including performance-related add-ons.

Ederson is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, although the final medical examinations are reportedly scheduled to take place in early July.

According to Fabrizio Romano, all contractual documents have now been completed, leaving only the formalities before Manchester United can officially unveil their first signing of the summer.

From United's perspective, the structure of the deal represents smart business, with around £34.5m guaranteed up front and the remaining £4.3m dependent on bonuses and performance targets.

More signings are expected to arrive at Old Trafford

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Ederson joined Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022 and has since developed into one of Serie A's most complete midfielders, making 180 appearances and scoring 16 goals for the Bergamo club.

The Brazilian combines technical quality with defensive intensity, and at his best possesses many of the attributes that once made Casemiro such an influential presence in the middle of the park.

However, Ederson is unlikely to be the only midfielder arriving at Old Trafford this summer, with Man Utd continuing to monitor several high-profile targets as they look to reshape the department.

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali remains a player admired by the club, while Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba are also firmly on their radar as potential additions.

West Ham United youngster Mateus Fernandes has also emerged as a player of interest, although the reported £80m valuation attached to the 21-year-old could prove prohibitive.