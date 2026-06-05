Arsenal, Manchester United transfer talk addressed by Rafael Leao amid AC Milan exit speculation

By Darren Plant | 05 Jun 2026 15:19

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has seemingly encouraged Premier League clubs to make an approach for him during the summer transfer window.

In seven years at San Siro, the Portugal international has established himself as one of the best wide players in European football.

A total of 80 goals and 65 assists have been contributed from 291 appearances in all competitions, Leao winning a Serie A title and the division's most valuable player award during that period.

However, with AC Milan missing out on Champions League football and having just two years remaining on his contract, Leao is of the opinion that he wants a new challenge.

Speaking to Sport TV in Portugal, Leao has acknowledged that he would jump at the chance to move to the Premier League.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Leao confirms Premier League desire

The 26-year-old said: "I need a new challenge. I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

"The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or La Liga would make more of my talent, as a player.

“If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy. I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level. Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player."

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Which Premier League clubs could move for Leao?

There has already been speculation regarding a potential transfer to either Arsenal or Manchester United.

Of the two, it is the Gunners who require an upgrade in wide attackers more so than the Red Devils.

Liverpool could also enter the race for Leao as they consider ways how to replace Mohmed Salah.

Manchester City may not prioritise acquiring new wingers this summer, while Leao is unlikely to sign for Chelsea due to the Blues having no European football on their schedule.