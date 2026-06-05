Preview: Morocco vs Norway - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Jun 2026 14:17

Stepping up their World Cup preparations in the United States, Morocco and Norway clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey for an international friendly on Sunday afternoon.

The Atlas Lions are protecting an unbeaten run which stretches back into 2025, whilst Landslaget are high on confidence following an excellent qualification campaign.

Match preview

Conquering Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages on Qatari soil four years ago, Morocco became the first-ever African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, with the CAF giants looking to enjoy a similar run this time around.

With the African federation retrospectively handing the Atlas Lions the Africa Cup of Nations crown in March, Mohamed Ouahbi's side are technically 27 matches unbeaten since an African Nations Championship defeat to Kenya in August 2025.

As well as recently 'lifting' their first Africa Cup of Nations title in half a century, Morocco also come into the 2026 World Cup off the back of a flawless qualification period, in which they won eight straight matches.

Placed in Group E alongside African minnows Niger, Tanzania and Congo, the Atlas Lions made little fuss of booking their spot at their seventh World Cup, scoring 22 goals across those eight contests.

Morocco will need to defeat a international behemoth if they want a favourable draw in the round of 32, with Ouahbi's troops preparing to face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in Group C of the World Cup.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Whilst the tag of tournament dark horses often weighs heavy - ask Turkey's Euro 2020 squad - Norway feel like an emerging international powerhouse capable of managing expectations and converting potential into results.

Landslaget ended their 28-year wait for a World Cup finals appearance with a sensational qualification campaign in UEFA, with Stale Solbakken's side winning eight consecutive matches, including 3-0 and 4-1 demolitions of Italy.

Scoring more than any other player in European qualifying ahead of the North American event, Manchester City's Erling Haaland bagged 16 goals for Norway, supported by Arsenal creator Martin Odegaard.

Fellow World Cup competitors Switzerland and Sweden have already pitted the wits of Landslaget in friendly matches during this international window, with Jorgen Strand Larsen netting a brace in a 3-1 victory over Graham Potter's side last time out.

Back at the World Cup finals for the first time in the 21st century, Norway have been placed in the arguably the toughest section of the competition, facing off against 2018 winners France, CAF giants Senegal and Iraq.

Morocco International Friendlies form:

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Morocco form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Norway International Friendlies form:

L W D L D W

Norway form (all competitions):

D W W L D W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

After suffering a hamstring injury whilst on club duty for Paris Saint-Germain in April, Achraf Hakimi is taking a steady approach in the build-up to the World Cup, meaning that the Morocco star could sit out of Sunday's friendly.

Starting the four-goal friendly win over Madagascar earlier this month, Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui could be deployed at right-back once again for the Atlas Lions.

Sitting out of the starting XI last time, Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi could be in line for their first starts of the international window this weekend.

A creative king from right-back for club and country, Norway's Julian Ryerson provided two assists during the defeat of Sweden on June 1.

Strand Larsen strengthened his case for World Cup minutes with a brace last time out, however, Haaland will snatch his spot in attack alongside Alexander Sorloth.

After an exceptional campaign for Bodo/Glimt on the Champions League stage, Jens Petter Hauge is battling for international caps.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Aguerd, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, El Mourabet, Diaz, Ounahi, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Aursnes, Nusa; Haaland, Sorloth

We say: Morocco 1-1 Norway

Both potential surprise packages of the upcoming World Cup, there should be plenty of mutual respect between Morocco and Norway in New Jersey this weekend.

With the two teams adapting to the challenging North American conditions, we are expecting a lowkey draw on Sunday afternoon ahead of the real excitement next week.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.