England vs. DR Congo: History suggests World Cup last-32 tie will be nail-bitingly tense

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 13:22

Despite their indifferent performances during the World Cup group stages, England are the clear favourites to overcome DR Congo in Wednesday's last-32 tie.

The Three Lions scored six times and kept two clean sheets in games against Croatia, Ghana and Panama, while DR Congo were reliant on a famous comeback against Uzbekistan on Saturday night to record their first-ever World Cup victory.

Nevertheless, as Paraguay and Morocco have shown in eliminating Germany and Netherlands, this World Cup has the potential to continue to throw up surprises, and DR Congo beating England could represent the biggest of the lot.

Although Thomas Tuchel's side will be expected to come through the game in Atlanta and set up a last-16 tie in Mexico City, Sports Mole highlights why they should not expect to have things their own way against opponents who will play a similar style to Ghana, who held England to a goalless draw.

Why England should fear DR Congo's Africa Cup of Nations knockout record

While DR Congo cannot claim to be one of Africa's biggest international teams, reaching one quarter-final and two semi-finals across the last seven editions of the Africa Cup of Nations highlights why they command respect.

When it comes to knockout ties in that competition since 2017, the Leopards have lost four of six such games, while the only time that they have prevailed across normal time is in a 3-1 win over Guinea in 2023.

© Iconsport / Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media

However, even in defeat, DR Congo have always been competitive during that period, with the biggest margin of defeat being a 2-1 loss to Ghana and 1-0 reverse to Ivory Coast.

DR Congo have also gone down to Madagascar on penalties, and most recently lost 1-0 to Algeria after extra time in the last 16 in 2025.

Meanwhile, less than three-and-a-half years have passed by since DR Congo upset Egypt, earning a 1-1 draw before prevailing 8-7 in an epic penalty shootout .

Not only is that another example of how DR Congo can handle playing the bigger nations, England should not ignore that just seven goals have been conceded in their last 12 matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua / Wang Kayan

Such a defensive rearguard has continued at the World Cup, with Sebastien Desabre's side shipping just one goal in each of their three group games, including in a 1-1 draw versus Portugal.

England rarely progress through World Cup knockout ties in routine fashion

As far as England are concerned, they remain a nation that has never lost to African opposition at a World Cup, even if they were reminded of the quality and resolve that stems from the continent during the 0-0 stalemate with Ghana.

That said, in England's last seven opening knockout-stage ties at a World Cup since 1990, they have made light work of the opposition on just two occasions.

Those examples are 3-0 victories over Denmark (2002) and Senegal (2022), with three of the other five matches going to extra time.

© Imago / BSR Agency

England beat Belgium after extra time in 1990, lost to Argentina on penalties in 1998 and overcame Colombia in a shootout in 2018.

The Three Lions also scraped past Ecuador in stifling conditions in 2006 courtesy of a David Beckham free kick. Ecuador could await at high altitude in Mexico City in the last 16.

Meanwhile, this remains an England side that have failed to score more than once on four occasions in their seven fixtures during 2026.