DR Congo complete stunning comeback to reach World Cup 2026 last 32 for historic first time

The Democratic Republic of Congo have become the latest African nation to make history at World Cup 2026. Coming from behind, the Congolese defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to secure an unprecedented place in the last 32 in only their second World Cup appearance — and their first under the country's current name.

Combined with the draw between Colombia and Portugal, the result confirmed DR Congo's passage to the knockout rounds and set up a meeting with England, who finished top of Group L.

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan: What happened?

DR Congo dominated possession in the first half without creating meaningful danger, and the opening goal went against the run of play. In the ninth minute, the Congolese defence switched off and Eldor Shomurodov lobbed the goalkeeper to put Uzbekistan ahead in Atlanta.

A thrilling comeback from Congo DR to secure a spot in the knockouts! ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

The second half told an entirely different story. DR Congo were far more incisive in possession and were duly rewarded. Yoane Wissa equalised from the penalty spot, Fiston Mayele reacted quickest to beat the goalkeeper and complete the turnaround, before Wissa struck again to turn Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a Congolese celebration.

DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan: A side that kept overcoming every obstacle

The road to this World Cup was anything but straightforward for DR Congo. They amassed an impressive 22 points in their African qualifying group, yet a direct berth eluded them because Senegal were in the same pool. They then had to defeat Cameroon and Nigeria just to reach the intercontinental play-offs, where they secured qualification with a victory over Jamaica after extra time.

The path through the group stage was equally demanding. An excellent display against Portugal ended in a 1-1 draw, with Wissa's goal cancelling out an early Portuguese opener. Against Colombia, DR Congo showed real competitive spirit but narrowly lost 1-0.

?? Congo DR have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2026

Against Uzbekistan, they were the better side for long stretches but saw the opposition take the lead before the break and were forced to chase the match in the second half. The penalty provided a foothold, but they pushed even further forward to secure the result that booked their place in the last 32. Mayele provided the crucial breathing space and Wissa sparked the celebrations in Atlanta.

What happens next?

The victory sends DR Congo into the last 32 to face England. The match takes place on 1 July at 5pm BST, also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Uzbekistan leave disappointed after being pegged back, even if the result would not have guaranteed a place in the last 32 in their first World Cup appearance. They were not poor against Colombia, but the heavy defeat to Portugal had already made qualification as one of the best third-placed sides an unlikely proposition.