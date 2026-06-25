World Cup Gameweek 3
Congo DR
Jun 28, 2026 12.30am
Atlanta Stadium
Uzbekistan

Congo DR lineup vs. Uzbekistan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Sebastien Desabre could abandon back five

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Desabre to abandon back five? Predicted Congo DR XI vs. Uzbekistan
© Imago

Sebastien Desabre faces a major tactical decision to change Congo DR's defensive formation ahead of Saturday's crucial Group K showdown with Uzbekistan.

Desabre has so far utilised a rigid back five in games against Portugal and Colombia, but the French tactician may opt for four at the back given his side's urgent need for maximum points to keep their tournament hopes alive.

That possible structural switch could mean Steve Kapuadi is dropped for the final group fixture, leaving Axel Tuanzebe and veteran skipper Chancel Mbemba to form the central-defensive partnership.

With a traditional defensive quartet preferred instead, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku are primed to operate in the full-back roles to provide width from deep.

In the engine room, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe look set to form a robust midfield trio tasked with dominating the centre of the park.

As ever, the primary attacking responsibility falls on the shoulders of Yoane Wissa, who remains the nation's only goalscorer at a World Cup finals.

Wissa is expected to be flanked in a dynamic frontline by Theo Bongonda and experienced frontman Cedric Bakambu, whose haul of 21 international goals betters anyone else in the Leopards squad.

This dangerous offensive unit will look to provide the necessary final-third spark ahead of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who is certain to start between the sticks.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

> Click here to see how Uzbekistan could line up against Congo DR

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