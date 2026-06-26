DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Freddie Cotton | 26 Jun 2026 23:14

DR Congo meet Uzbekistan on Sunday morning for the final round of group matches in this summer’s World Cup.

In their previous outing, the Leopards fell to an agonising 1-0 defeat against Colombia, while the White Wolves were thumped 5-0 by Portugal in Houston.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the game.

What time does DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan kick off?

The game will kick off at 12:30am on Sunday morning for viewers watching the game in the United Kingdom.

Colombia vs. Portugal, which is the other final round match in Group K, will get underway at the same time.

Where is DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan being played?

DR Congo and Uzbekistan will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the final group match.

The arena has a capacity of 71,000 spectators and is regularly used by both Atlanta United FC and the Atlanta Falcons.

How to watch DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's clash will be available to watch on BBC Two.

Fans from the UK can watch all 104 of this summer's games on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

To watch whilst out and about, the game can be streamed on laptops, mobiles phones or various other electronic products via the BBC iPlayer app.

If listening to the match is a preference, commentary of the fixture will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, which can also be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

After the final whistle in Atlanta, highlights of the match will be available to watch on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as the YouTube channel of both broadcasters.

For the first time, game clips will also be posted to the official TikTok account of the FIFA World Cup.

What is at stake for DR Congo and Uzbekistan?

Drawing with Portugal at the NRG Stadium in their first match, DR Congo currently sit on one point in Group K and occupy third place.

However, in order to enter the knockout phases, Sebastien Desabre’s men will have to claim no less than victory this weekend, with two points currently under the threshold for third-place teams to progress.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan not only require three points on Sunday morning, but also need a significant goal difference swing to enter the round of 32.

Fabio Cannavaro’s side currently sit rock bottom of the group without a single point and would require a winning margin of at least four goals to qualify as one of the eight best third placed nations.

> Click here to read our full match preview for DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan