Portugal 5-0 Uzbekistan player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo stars as Roberto Martinez's side pick up first World Cup 2026 win

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Jun 2026 20:04

Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second group game, bouncing back from a disappointing draw against Congo in their opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace for Portugal, while Nuno Mendes fired home a free-kick, Abduvohid Nematov scored an unfortunate own goal and Rafael Leao netted a brilliant late goal.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Portugal and Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal player ratings vs. Uzbekistan

LISTEN TO THAT NOISE ?



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at 6⃣ different World Cups! pic.twitter.com/Ujv8hS0510 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Diogo Costa - 8/10

DEFENDERS

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Provided the assist for Ronaldo's first goal and was a constant threat going forward. Taken off at half-time with Roberto Martinez keen to give Cancelo a rest after he played the full 90 minutes in the opener.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Renato Veiga - 7/10

Nuno Mendes - 8/10

Came into this tournament off the back of an outstanding season for Paris Saint-Germain, where he helped the club win the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title. Doubled Portugal's lead with a well-taken free-kick and impressed defensively.

MIDFIELDERS

Joao Neves - 7/10

Vitinha - 8/10

A typically impressive performance in midfield, where he dictated the tempo of the game. Had the most touches of any player and is crucial to Portugal's hopes at this tournament.

Struggled to create many clear-cut chances against Congo, but looked almost back to his best here. Having registered a record-breaking 21 assists last season for Manchester United, Fernandes got his first at this World Cup when he teed up Ronaldo to make it 3-0.

ATTACKERS

Pedro Neto - 7/10

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

After a lacklustre display in Portugal's opener, Ronaldo put in a superb display against Uzbekistan. Bagged a brace with two excellent close-range finishes, becoming the first man to ever score at six World Cups, but was unable to get a hat-trick.

Joao Felix - 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Francisco Conceicao - 7/10

Trincao - 6/10

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Rafael Leao - 7/10

Uzbekistan player ratings vs. Portugal

The perfect decoy ?



Nuno Mendes fires in a free-kick that looked destined for Cristiano Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/2tjSfQYF3K — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Abduvohid Nematov - 3/10

Drafted into the side after Utkir Yusupov conceded three against Colombia, including a Luis Diaz goal he should have saved. However, Nematov did not fare any better as he conceded 5 goals, got caught out by Mendes's free-kick and scored an unfortunate own goal.

DEFENDERS

Behruzjon Karimov - 6/10

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10

Abdulla Abdullaev - 5/10

Rustam Ashurmatov - 5/10

Sherzod Nasrullaev - 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Azizjon G'aniev - 6/10

Odiljon Khamrobekov - 5/10

Struggled to get much of a foothold in the game and was booked early after hauling down Pedro Neto on the edge of the box, with Mendes scoring the resulting free-kick. Unsurprisingly substituted at half-time.

Otabek Shukurov - 6/10

Abbosbek Fayzullaev - 6/10

ATTACKERS

Eldor Shomurodov - 7/10

Led the line admirably and created the most chances during the game with four.

SUBSTITUTES

Khojiakbar Alijonov - 6/10

Akmal Mozgovoy - 6/10

Igor Sergeev - 6/10

Sherzod Esanov - N/A

Ruslanbek Jiyanov - N/A