World Cup Gameweek 3
Bosnia H'vina
Jun 24, 2026 8.00pm
Seattle Stadium
Qatar

Team News: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Naushad

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group B on Wednesday.

As it stands, Bosnia-Herzegovina are third in the section on one point, while fourth-placed Qatar also have one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA VS. QATAR

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Out: Tarik Muharemovic (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Alajbegovic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic

QATAR

Out: Homan Ahmed (suspended), Assim Madibo (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Gaber, Boudiaf; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif

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