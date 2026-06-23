Team News: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 23 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 20:01

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group B on Wednesday.

As it stands, Bosnia-Herzegovina are third in the section on one point, while fourth-placed Qatar also have one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Out: Tarik Muharemovic (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Alajbegovic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic

QATAR

Out: Homan Ahmed (suspended), Assim Madibo (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Gaber, Boudiaf; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif