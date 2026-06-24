World Cup Gameweek 3
Curacao
Jun 25, 2026 9.00pm
Philadelphia Stadium
Ivory Coast

Team News: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By | , Last updated:

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Orange Pictures

Curacao and Ivory Coast do battle in New Jersey for their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

The Elephants are in the driving seat to reach the knockout rounds as they currently sit second in the group, two points above Curacao at the bottom.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CURACAO vs. IVORY COAST

 

CURACAO

Out: None

Doubtful: Jurgen Locadia (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia

IVORY COAST

Out: None

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (hamstring), Evan N’Dicka (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Curacao related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe