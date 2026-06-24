Team News: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Jun 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 21:00

Curacao and Ivory Coast do battle in New Jersey for their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

The Elephants are in the driving seat to reach the knockout rounds as they currently sit second in the group, two points above Curacao at the bottom.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CURACAO

Out: None

Doubtful: Jurgen Locadia (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia

IVORY COAST

Out: None

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (hamstring), Evan N’Dicka (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande