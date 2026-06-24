Team News: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Curacao and Ivory Coast do battle in New Jersey for their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.
The Elephants are in the driving seat to reach the knockout rounds as they currently sit second in the group, two points above Curacao at the bottom.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
CURACAO vs. IVORY COAST
CURACAO
Out: None
Doubtful: Jurgen Locadia (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Room; Brenet, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Locadia
IVORY COAST
Out: None
Doubtful: Wilfried Singo (hamstring), Evan N’Dicka (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande