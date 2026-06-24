Curacao vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 15:41

Curacao and Ivory Coast will be be aiming to secure a spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup when they lock horns on Thursday.

As it stands, Curacao are bottom of Group E on one point, while Ivory Coast are second on three points, with both teams still having the chance to qualify for the round of 32.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Curacao vs. Ivory Coast kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 9pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Curacao vs. Ivory Coast being played?

The World Cup fixture between Curacao and Ivory Coast is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Lincoln Financial Field is the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

How to watch Curacao vs. Ivory Coast in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC Two - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Curacao and Ivory Coast?

Ivory Coast sit second in Group E, picking up three points from their first two matches at the 2026 World Cup, while Curacao are bottom, collecting one point from two games.

The Elephants will qualify as Group E runners-up if they win or draw vs. Curacao, but a defeat, and a win for Ecuador over Germany, would see them finish fourth and be eliminated.

Curacao would qualify for the round of 32 as Group E runners-up, meanwhile, if they beat Ivory Coast, and Ecuador fail to overcome Germany.

Should Curacao win and Ecuador beat Germany, then goal difference would come into play, and the former are currently on -6, with the latter on -1.

> Our full preview of Curacao vs. Ivory Coast can be viewed here