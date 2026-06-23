Ivory Coast lineup vs. Curacao: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 22:59

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae may have to make at least one change to his starting lineup for Thursday’s 2026 World Cup Group E clash against Curacao.

Wilfried Singo was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in Ivory Coast’s 2-1 defeat to Germany last weekend and underwent additional medical examinations on Monday.

The results from those tests are believed to be reassuring, though the Galatasaray defender is unlikely to feature in the clash with Curacao.

Meanwhile, Evan N'Dicka has resumed team training after missing the opening two group games with a thigh injury, but it remains to be seen whether the Roma centre-back will be ready to start on Thursday.

While Guela Doue is expected to replace Singo at right-back, Emmanuel Agbadou and Odilon Kossounou are set to continue their partnership at the heart of the defence, with left-back Ghislain Konan completing the back four.

Captain Franck Kessie scored the opening goal for the Elephants in their defeat to Germany and he should continue in the centre of a three-man midfield next to Ibrahim Sangare and Christ Inao Oulai.

Few would be surprised to see Liverpool-linked Yan Diomande and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo - the match-winner against Ecuador - start on the flanks, while Inter Milan’s Ange-Yoan Bonny should get the nod to continue as the central striker ahead of Elye Wahi and Bazoumana Toure.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Bonny, Diomande

> Click here to see how Curacao could line up against Ivory Coast