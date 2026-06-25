Liverpool transfer news: Yan Diomande 'frustration' revealed as RB Leipzig stance on £100m sale leaves Andoni Iraola waiting

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 18:11

Yan Diomande has grown frustrated that his proposed move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig is dragging on, the latest report has claimed.

The Ivory Coast star is competing at the World Cup for his national team, with his country hoping to secure their progression into the round of 32 on Thursday by beating Curacao.

Liverpool are reported to be admirers of the 19-year-old, even going so far as to bid in the region of £86m for the attacker.

However, Leipzig rebuffed their offer amid claims they are holding out for a figure in excess of £100m, a sum designed to dissuade club's from signing him.

The Daily Mail have now revealed that RB Leipzig will eventually be forced to relent on their insistence that the forward is not for sale, adding that Diomande is growing frustrated at the length of time that a deal with Liverpool is taking.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Yan Diomande to Liverpool: Is RB Leipzig winger worth the fee?

When Alexander Isak made the switch from Newcastle United to Liverpool in the summer of 2025, eyebrows were raised at the £125m that the Reds paid to secure his signature.

His first season on Merseyside only resulted in three Premier League goals, but there are still great hopes that he will justify his price tag because he twice scored at least 21 league goals for Newcastle.

YAN DIOMANDE IN THE BUNDESLIGA Matches: 33 Starts: 28 Goals: 12 Assists: 8

Diomande does not have a history of production, and while he did enjoy a strong campaign in 2025-26 with Leipzig, that was just his second ever top-flight season.

The 19-year-old has not justified the price tag attached to him, and unlike Isak, the risk with the winger is far greater given he is a relatively new commodity at the top level.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Yan Diomande to Liverpool: What are his expectations?

Diomande can play on both the left and right side of the pitch, but he is thought to be eyed as a successor to Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield for free at the end of 2025-26.

The teenager will find it hard to be as decisive in front of goal as Salah was, but it is important to remember that the Egyptian only managed to score seven times and register seven assists in the league last season.

Bettering those returns should be a base target for Diomande should he sign for Liverpool, though the winger's talent suggests that he could produce significantly more.