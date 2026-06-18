Diomande to Liverpool latest: Reds 'discover' World Cup star's asking price after RB Leipzig reject £87m bid

By Ben Sully | 18 Jun 2026 23:38

Liverpool have reportedly discovered RB Leipzig's significant asking price for Yan Diomande after they failed with a €100m (£87m) bid.

The Reds have already bolstered their attacking options ahead of Andoni Iraola's first season in charge, having confirmed the transfer of Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

Munoz appeared to be on course to join Newcastle United until Liverpool made a late push to sign the former Real Madrid winger.

The signing of the 22-year-old attacker has come at a time when the Reds have been widely linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain target Diomande.

However, Munoz's imminent arrival has done nothing to deter Liverpool from pursuing a deal for the Ivory Coast international.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Liverpool learn Diomande asking price

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already tabled a €100m (£87m) offer for the 19-year-old attacker.

The update claims that the proposal was made up of a guaranteed €90m (£78m) and a further €10m (£8.7m) in add-ons.

Leipzig are keen to retain Diomande's services for at least one more season, given the fact they only signed him from Spanish side Leganes last summer.

As a result, the Bundesliga side could demand €120m (£104m) to sanction Diomande's departure this summer.

There is also a suggestion that Leipzig believe there is a chance of a bidding war with PSG and other clubs likely to table offers this summer.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Leipzig to take Diomande's World Cup performances into account

Diomande is already attracting significant transfer interest after scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in 36 competitive appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

That interest could grow further if Diomande performs to a high level in Ivory Coast's World Cup campaign, which would put Leipzig in a strong negotiating position when it comes to discussing a transfer fee.

The winger impressed in the 1-0 win over Ecuador on matchday one and will get at least two more chances to impress in the next two games against Germany and Curacao.

If Ivory Coast progress to the knockout rounds, Diomande will get the opportunity to prove to his suitors that he can perform in a high-pressure environment.