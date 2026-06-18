World Cup 2026: England boss Thomas Tuchel drops Bukayo Saka selection hint for Ghana clash

By Ben Sully | 19 Jun 2026 00:47

England boss Thomas Tuchel has indicated Bukayo Saka will not be risked from the start in Tuesday's second World Cup group game against Ghana.

Saka is dealing with an Achilles issue that affected him during the closing stages of Arsenal's 2025-26 campaign.

After missing five matches in April, Saka continued to manage the issue in the Premier League run-in and the latter stages of the Champions League.

Saka was deemed fit enough for England's World Cup squad, although he was unable to start England's first World Cup game against Croatia.

The Arsenal star was eventually brought on in the 72nd minute when England were leading by a 3-2 scoreline in Arlington, Texas.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel drops Saka selection hint

Saka went on to play a key role in England's fourth goal, laying on the assist for Marcus Rashford to join Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the scoresheet.

Despite impressing in his substitute performance, Saka is unlikely to start England's next fixture against Ghana on Tuesday, with Tuchel hinting that he will wait until the final group game against Panama to unleash the 24-year-old in his starting lineup.

"Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready," Tuchel told the media following Wednesday's victory.

"Once we get to the last game in the group it is the moment. He was strong yesterday [Tuesday] in training in small spaces. It's just a matter of if the game is open and up and down."

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Madueke set to keep right-wing berth

Saka is undoubtedly England's first-choice right winger, but it makes little sense to risk him before he is ready to start, especially after taking a significant step towards the knockout rounds with an impressive win over Croatia.

In truth, the Three Lions can continue to adopt a cautious approach with Saka in their remaining two group games, although a start against Panama may be the right way to go to build confidence and enjoy valuable minutes ahead of the real business of the knockout rounds.

In the meantime, Saka's Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke is set to retain his place after starting on the right flank against Croatia.

Madueke proved he could rise to the challenge with an encouraging display that saw him win the penalty for Harry Kane's opener.