Team News: Morocco vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 23:00

Morocco face already-eliminated Haiti in their final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions are seeking to secure a top-two finish and automatic qualification for the knockout rounds, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

HAITI

Out: None

Doubtful: Duckens Nazon (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot