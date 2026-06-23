Team News: Morocco vs. Haiti injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Morocco face already-eliminated Haiti in their final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta on Wednesday.
The Atlas Lions are seeking to secure a top-two finish and automatic qualification for the knockout rounds, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
MOROCCO vs. HAITI
MOROCCO
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari
HAITI
Out: None
Doubtful: Duckens Nazon (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot