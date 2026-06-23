World Cup 2026: Five breakout stars who could earn big transfers including £43m Arsenal target

By Freddie Cotton | 23 Jun 2026 05:55

Whether it is the Copa America, European Championships or World Cup, whenever an international tournament rolls around, there are players that manage to catch the eye of some of world football's biggest clubs.

Andrey Arshavin, James Rodriguez and even current Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez are amongst those to have bolstered their career trajectory with promising performances, leaving us to wonder who the breakout stars from the 2026 World Cup could be?

With a quarter of the tournament behind us, Sports Mole takes a look at some of the brightest newcomers so far who could be set for a high profile move this summer.

2026 World Cup: Breakout stars

© Imago / ANP

Following a third consecutive season in the LOSC Lille first team, 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi earned a spot in the Morocco squad for this summer’s World Cup and has not disappointed.

Anchoring the Atlas Lions' midfield against both Brazil and Scotland, Bouaddi’s performances have earned him huge praise and labels as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

The teenager has been deployed as a defensive midfielder in each of his countries’ two group games so far, but is primarily utilised as a number eight for Lille, with his strengths in quality passing and press resistance earning him a £43m valuation on Transfermarkt.

With the Gunners’ well-oiled machine hugely aided by the ever present Declan Rice, we think Bouaddi would lineup well for Arsenal as an alternative to or alongside the Englishman, though he is also linked to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

At 27-years-old, Ayase Ueda is far from the new wonderkid on the block, however his World Cup showings alongside a strong league campaign could still earn him a big career move.

Playing in his third Eredivisie campaign last season, the Japanese striker netted 25 league goals for Feyenoord, netting on eight more occasions than any other player in the division and helping his side secure automatic qualification to the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Following a scintillating qualifying campaign, scoring eight goals in his nine matches played, Ueda was a no brainer for a call up this summer, where he has repaid Hajime Moriyasu’s faith, netting twice after two games.

While it is unlikely that he fetches a high transfer fee at 27 years old, Ueda is rumoured to be on the radar of multiple Premier League and Bundesliga clubs this summer.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

At 22-years-old, Yasin Ayari looks like he may be the next Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid to fetch Tony Bloom a substantial transfer fee.

Over the previous two campaigns, the Swedish midfielder has cemented his place in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting lineup and was a large reason for their eighth place league finish, securing the club UEFA Conference League football next season.

Playing his first competitive match in 2024, Ayari has also earned the recent trust of national side manager and former Seagulls boss Graham Potter, being selected to represent his country at this summer's World Cup and starting both of Blagult's matches.

Scoring a brace against Tunisia to likely aid Sweden into the knockout stages, the midfielder's value is certain to steadily climb over the remainder of the tournament, currently sitting at £30m amid growing interest from Newcastle United.

Alex Freeman - USA

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Following a breakout MLS season in 2025, playing 30 games and contributing to nine goals for a struggling Orlando City side, Alex Freeman earned himself a move to Spanish giants CF Villarreal during the January transfer window and was a revelation in the second-half of the campaign.

Since signing for the Yellow Submarine, the 21-year-old has fought for his place amongst the starting 11, in turn playing himself into a call up for the USA national team this summer.

Impressing against both Senegal and Germany in pre-tournament practice matches, the centre back has started both games so far in the tournament, contributing to a pair of goals as the hosts sit firmly atop Group D with knockout qualification already secured.

Although Everton are the only club currently linked with him, it would be no surprise to see more sides vying for his signature come the end of the window and Freeman playing in the Premier League in the near future.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Despite being given few minutes so far in this summer’s tournament, SC Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi has impressed given the opportunity.

The versatile midfielder has been handed under 45 minutes of football, coming on as a substitute in both of Switzerland’s games so far, but has made a huge impact, including netting two crucial goals to hand his side victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Having sealed a place in the Freiburg starting 11 for much of the season, Manzambi was also crucial in the German side reaching the Europa League final, scoring the winning goal in the semi-final against Portuguese outfit Braga.

In the previous few months, the 20-year-old has been linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid, with his transfer value currently sat at £43 million.