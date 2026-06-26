Netherlands vs. Morocco: 'They have weaknesses we must exploit' — Virgil van Dijk sets the tone for Morocco last-32 clash

By Axel Clody | 26 Jun 2026 12:01

Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk has set his sights firmly on Morocco ahead of their 2026 World Cup last-32 showdown in Monterrey, promising to expose the Atlas Lions' weaknesses after his side confirmed the tie with victory over Tunisia.

The round-of-32 clash between the Dutch and Morocco — widely anticipated as one of the most compelling knockout fixtures of the tournament — was confirmed following the Netherlands' win. The two sides meet in Monterrey, Mexico on June 30.

Van Hecke: 'These are the matches you dream of'

© Imago / IMAGO / ANP / ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke was first to speak about the challenge ahead, the new Tottenham Hotspur signing making clear his excitement while paying significant respect to Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

'It is a match I am really looking forward to,' said Van Hecke in the mixed zone after the final group game.

'These are the matches you dream of playing at a World Cup. Facing Morocco in Monterrey will be an animated battle, literally and figuratively. We know it will be difficult, but we must come out victorious.'

Van Dijk ready to target Atlas Lions

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Netherlands captain and Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk was similarly bullish, praising Morocco while making clear the Dutch intend to find and exploit their vulnerabilities.

'Morocco? I expect a great team with high quality, but they also have weaknesses we must exploit,' Van Dijk told reporters. 'We have a few days to prepare, and we are really looking forward to it.'

This will be the second time Morocco and the Netherlands have met at a World Cup, 32 years on from their first encounter.

In the 1994 group stage on 29 June in Orlando, the Dutch ran out 2-1 winners, with Hassan Nader scoring Morocco's consolation goal from a Moustapha Hadji assist — the same Hadji who now serves as Morocco's assistant manager.

Since that World Cup meeting, the two nations have clashed twice in friendly fixtures. Morocco won 2-1 in Arnhem in April 1999, before the Netherlands gained revenge with a 2-1 victory in Marrakech in May 2017.