Julian Nagelsmann Germany future, Netherlands crash out, injury updates: Latest World Cup news today

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jun 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 09:23

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Tuesday, June 30!

As the knockout rounds come thick and fast, we will be bringing you plenty of reaction to the overnight fixtures, as well as looking ahead at what is still to come on the round of 32.

On top of that, we will be staying on top of all the latest injury and team news, as well as other significant matters off the field.

Make sure you do not miss a beat by following our dedicated live blog below!

What's happening at the 2026 World Cup today?

The fallout into the latest dose of European embarrassment is continuing into the morning, after both Germany and the Netherlands were dumped out of the competition on penalties by Paraguay and Morocco respectively.

Germany's humiliating exit to Paraguay will no doubt raise questions over the future of head coach Julian Nagelsmann, although the former Bayern Munich manager has defiantly insisted that he will not walk away from his position.

However, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has likely taken charge of his final match for Oranje after their 12-yard failure against Morocco, as his contract only runs until the end of July.

The Atlas Lions' African counterparts Ivory Coast will hope to draw inspiration from Morocco's success on Tuesday, when they kick off the next batch of last-32 matches against Group I runners-up Norway in Arlington, where their last-32 match begins at 6pm.

Four hours later, Norway's group rivals France will endeavour to avoid a surprise exit when they take on Sweden, both fighting for the right to take on Paraguay in the last 16 of the competition.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, co-hosts Mexico will battle Ecuador at the Azteca, as England and DR Congo learn their potential last-16 opponents ahead of tomorrow evening's contest.