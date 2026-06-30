Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway: A cold lesson in ruthlessness from Haaland ends Elephants' historic World Cup 2026 run

By Alexis Pereira | 30 Jun 2026 20:14

Ivory Coast produced an attractive, attacking display but lacked the cutting edge in the final third and were eliminated by a more clinical Norway side (1-2) on Tuesday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, in the first World Cup knockout match of their history.

The youngest side at this World Cup and appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time, Ivory Coast suffered the type of elimination that always felt possible: that of a slightly naive team against an opponent who was not necessarily superior on the day.

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway: What happened?

This last-32 tie was, on the whole, the tightest of those played so far. After a cagey opening period, Ivory Coast gradually grew into the game. The Elephants opted for a slick, patient build-up from the back and accumulated chance after chance in the Norwegian half. However, the penultimate and final actions consistently let them down, with the 2024 African champions lacking presence inside the box. Most of their crosses were either blocked or found no takers, leaving them with little to show beyond a high corner count of 14 in total.

?? Norway have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2026

At the other end, Norway delivered a lesson in ruthlessness. Antonio Nusa opened the scoring before half-time with a beautifully curled finish, having beaten Nicolas Pepe on the visitors' first real opportunity of the match. In a second half that started at a slower tempo, Pepe was denied by Nyland on what had been Ivory Coast's best chance of the contest up to that point.

Substitute Amad Diallo then appeared to have stepped into the role of saviour, first clearing off the line to deny what would have been a second Norwegian goal, then levelling matters with a brilliant slalom run after the second cooling break. That goal revived Ivorian hopes, but they had not reckoned with Haaland, who restored a decisive Scandinavian lead just minutes later. Diallo thought he had equalised once more from a free kick in stoppage time, only to be denied by a crucial save from Nyland.

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway: The key point — Haaland, Norway's lethal weapon

Relatively quiet for much of the match by his standards, with just 27 touches, Erling Haaland nevertheless found a way to be decisive, netting his fifth goal of this World Cup and serving as a reminder that he remains, above all, a lethal threat inside the opposition box.

Norway push through to the next round! ⏭️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2026

With an unorthodox finish in his trademark style, arriving at the back post to convert a superb Bobb-Berge move, the Manchester City striker handed his side victory in the 86th minute and now sits just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

What happens next: Norway face Brazil

Thanks to this hard-fought win, Norway will play just the third last-16 match of their history. The fixture takes place on Sunday at 9pm BST against Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Scandinavians will have one fewer day of rest than the Selecao, who also progressed by the narrowest of margins on Monday with a 2-1 win over Japan, but Norway will be relieved to have avoided the extra time that had looked likely.

For Ivory Coast, this exit will be felt as a missed opportunity, but the side will also take immense pride from this historic run and the quality of football produced along the way.