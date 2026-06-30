Bournemouth face battle to keep attacker as Aston Villa, Fulham 'enquire' over transfer

By Ben Sully | 30 Jun 2026 20:58 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 21:01

Aston Villa and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth attacker Marcus Tavernier.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 17 assists in 125 competitive appearances since joining Bournemouth from Middlesbrough in 2022.

Tavernier featured in 34 Premier League matches in the 2025-26 campaign, registering 11 goal contributions to help Bournemouth secure European qualification for the first time in their history.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tavernier will still be on the south coast for Marco Rose’s first season in charge.

© Imago / Sportimage

Villa, Fulham make Tavernier enquiry

According TEAMtalk, Villa and Fulham are both showing a keen interest in signing the attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger.

Villa and Fulham have both enquired over Tavernier’s availability, with the former considering potential replacements for Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal are believed to be keen to sign the England international, although it could cost an astronomical £130m fee to secure his services.

Fulham, meanwhile, need to replace Wales international Harry Wilson, who opted against signing a new contract with the west London club.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Tavernier's situation, although they are yet to make contact over a potential move to reunite with the attacker with Andoni Iraola.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

What is Bournemouth's transfer stance?

The Cherries are said to be keen to retain Tavernier's services as they look to retain key players ahead of their foray into European competition.

Tavernier only signed a new contract last September to extend his stay with Bournemouth until the summer of 2029.

As a result, Bournemouth are under no contractual pressure to consider offers for one of their key attackers.