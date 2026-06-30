Harry Kane news: Barcelona transfer update as outcome of 'enquiry' for Bayern Munich striker revealed amid contract rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 19:05

Harry Kane is likely to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich despite an enquiry from Barcelona, the newest report has revealed.

Headlines this summer have been dominated by the ongoing World Cup, with England number nine Kane establishing himself as one the best players at the tournament in North America so far.

The striker has carried his club form over to the Three Lions, with the Bayern talisman having scored 61 goals in 51 matches for the German side.

However, the 32-year-old only has one year left on his contract, and he has been linked with a move away to other continental giants.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic that Kane is keen to remain in Germany and is set to sign a new contract despite Barcelona having made an enquiry for the Englishman.

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Barcelona transfer news: Was targeting Harry Kane a mistake?

There is an argument that signing Kane may not have been in the best interests of Barca considering they have experienced significant financial issues in recent years.

The Bayern striker will be 33 in July, meaning he would be 34 by the time his contract expires next season, and adding him to the squad could be a risk given the real prospect of a sudden decline.

However, Robert Lewandowski signed for the Catalan side from the Bavarians just as he was about to turn 34 in 2022, and he still managed to score 120 goals in 193 appearances before leaving at the end of 2025-26.

Lamine Yamal would also benefit significantly from playing next to a centre-forward with the passing ability of Kane, who has shown he can platform wide attackers such as Son Heung-min and Luis Diaz.

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Bayern Munich transfer boost: The huge impact of Harry Kane decision

While there is no guarantee that Kane will continue to be as strong in front of goal over the next few years, the fact that he is likely to stay will represent a significant boost to Bayern's image as one of Europe's premier destinations.

Although the likes of Florian Wirtz opted against joining the Bavarians, Kane is arguably the best player in the world, and the fact he sees Bayern as a long-term destination should be seen as a reminder of the German club's standing on the global stage.

Michael Olise also had interest from a number of Europe's best before joining Vincent Kompany's side in 2024, and as long as he remains in the team next to Kane, then Bayern will almost certainly be in contention for the biggest prizes.