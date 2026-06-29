Barcelona transfer news: Marc Casado asking price 'set' amid Turkish interest

By Darren Plant | 29 Jun 2026 17:54

Barcelona have reportedly set the asking price of Marc Casado at €20m (£17.24m).

Despite the early addition of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, Barcelona are yet to make any more signings during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, the Catalan giants continue to be linked with a wide array of stars, most recently Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane.

For that to become achievable, Barcelona would have to make further financial cutbacks through player sales.

According to SPORT, there is hope that can be aided through the sale of Casado.

© Imago / David Ramirez / ZUMA Press Wire

Which Turkish club want to sign Barcelona's Casado?

The report alleges that Besiktas have made contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes to determine whether the signing of the midfielder is possible.

Barcelona are said to be of the opinion that they will only entertain a permanent deal this summer, rather than loan with option to buy.

Although Casado is allegedly open to departing Camp Nou this summer, it is unclear whether he would consider Besiktas to be a suitable move.

Previous reports have claimed that AC Milan are interested in the 22-year-old, albeit in a loan with option to buy.

Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring the situation with the homegrown talent.

© Imago

Could Casado stay at Barcelona?

As a two-cap Spain international with 75 appearances for Barcelona to his name, Casado's stock is relatively high.

At the same time, Casado is aware that he will never be first-choice under Hansi Flick, leaving him reliant on injuries and squad rotation for starting opportunities.

With two years left on his contract, there is scope for spending one more season at Barcelona, providing that he accepts his role in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, if a chance to become a key player at another top European club materialises, he is likely to take it.