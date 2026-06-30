Team News: England vs. DR Congo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jun 2026 17:00

England have the honour of being DR Congo's first-ever World Cup knockout opponents when the Three Lions and the Leopards meet in Atlanta for Wednesday's last-32 game.

Thomas Tuchel's side progressed as Group L winners, while Congo placed third in Group K behind Portugal and Colombia, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two nations.

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Reece James (hamstring), Jarell Quansah (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

DR CONGO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu