World Cup
England
Jul 1, 2026 5.00pm
Atlanta Stadium
Congo DR

Team News: England vs. DR Congo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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England vs. DR Congo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SPI

England have the honour of being DR Congo's first-ever World Cup knockout opponents when the Three Lions and the Leopards meet in Atlanta for Wednesday's last-32 game.

Thomas Tuchel's side progressed as Group L winners, while Congo placed third in Group K behind Portugal and Colombia, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two nations.

ENGLAND vs. DR CONGO

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Reece James (hamstring), Jarell Quansah (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

DR CONGO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu

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