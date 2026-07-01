Portugal vs. Croatia: Why Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup knockout scoring drought is under more scrutiny than ever in last-32 clash

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 01 Jul 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 17:23

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent two decades rewriting football's record books, one of the most recent achievements seeing him become the first player to score in six separate World Cup tournaments, but one number has refused to move in the legendary attacker’s favour.

Across eight knockout appearances in the global competition, stretching back to 2006, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has never found the net or set up a single goal, a run that stands in stark contrast to almost everything else he has achieved on the game's biggest stage.

That drought faces its sternest test yet when Portugal meet Croatia for their last-32 clash in Toronto on Friday morning, with Roberto Martinez's side needing their talisman to finally deliver when it matters most as the Selecao chase their first World Cup title.

Almost certainly playing in his final World Cup, the 41-year-old attacker, who entered this summer’s tournament in North America as the oldest outfield player, is running out of chances to shake off that unwanted stat that has followed him from Germany to Qatar and every other edition in between.

With that in mind, Sports Mole examines why Croatia represents both Ronaldo’s toughest knockout examination to date and, perhaps, his best remaining opportunity to put the record straight.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup knockout hoodoo

© Iconsport / ANP

Ronaldo's wait for a knockout goal traces all the way back to his breakout tournament in 2006 in Germany, where he started four separate knockout matches for Portugal without troubling the scoresheet once.

That includes the Selecao’s last-16 victory over the Netherlands, the penalty-shootout win over England in the quarter-finals, the semi-final defeat to France, and the third-place play-off loss to the hosts.

Four years later in South Africa, the then-Real Madrid forward started Portugal's round of 16 defeat to eventual champions Spain but found little joy against a defence marshalled by familiar rivals Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol.

The 2014 edition in Brazil gave Ronaldo no chance for an attempt as the Selecao failed to reach the knockouts, having finished third in Group G due to an inferior goal difference to the United States, who came second.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner produced his most prolific World Cup display four years later in Russia by scoring a hat-trick against Spain in the group stage, but the Selecao’s hopes of a deep run were ended by a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in the last 16 as the captain once again failed to find the net.

Meanwhile, Qatar 2022 saw his knockout involvement reduced to substitute appearances off the bench, first in a comfortable last-16 win over Switzerland and then in a quarter-final defeat to Morocco that ended his tournament in tears.

Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo's chances against his last knockout game

© Iconsport / SUSA

The Morocco defeat remains the match most closely associated with that knockout curse, largely because of the manner in which it unfolded rather than anything Ronaldo did on the pitch.

Fernando Santos opted to drop his captain to the bench for a second consecutive knockout fixture, a decision that provoked fierce debate back home and left the former Manchester United star watching on as Portugal fell behind inside the opening 45 minutes.

Ronaldo eventually entered the fray shortly after the interval with his side already trailing, barely getting a meaningful touch of the ball until a stoppage-time chance was comfortably saved, and Portugal's World Cup dream ended in a 1-0 defeat.

This time around, there's little uncertainty over his involvement, with the Portuguese captain having started every one of the Selecao’s group games ahead of Goncalo Ramos and no indication that Martinez plans to change that approach for Friday’s encounter with Croatia.

Ronaldo’s personal record against the Vatreni should also offer some encouragement, having found the net against them on two separate occasions, most recently converting from Nuno Mendes's assist during the 2024 Nations League.

Croatia's defensive numbers from this tournament provide further cause for optimism, given they have already conceded five goals during the group stage, four of which came against an England side that stands as the only Group L opponent ranked above them.

That vulnerability against stronger opposition is not confined to this World Cup either, with a 3-1 defeat to Brazil back in March suggesting Croatia's defence can be exposed whenever they come up against a team of genuine quality, a pattern that could work firmly in Ronaldo's favour on Friday.

How Roberto Martinez can help Cristiano Ronaldo find a way through

© Iconsport / Azzuu/SUSA/PA Images/PictureAlliance

Martinez has faced growing scrutiny over his tactical approach this tournament, largely because he appears yet to extract the best from a Portuguese squad widely regarded as one of the finest generations the country has ever produced.

Bruno Fernandes arrives in Toronto off the back of an excellent club season, while Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva and Nuno Mendes have all enjoyed productive campaigns for their respective sides, making their collective struggles at this World Cup all the more puzzling.

The prevailing theory is that Portugal simply have not created enough clear-cut opportunities, particularly against sides content to sit deep and absorb pressure, a trend that has restricted Ronaldo to just two goals here despite his finishing rarely being questioned when genuine chances fall his way.

At 41, the veteran attacker no longer possesses the energy to consistently drop deep and create for himself, meaning he thrives far more when service arrives early into the box, exactly as it did for his opener against Uzbekistan when Joao Cancelo picked him out with a low cutback that Ronaldo finished first time.

What this game could mean for Cristiano Ronaldo's status

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ronaldo breaking his knockout duck against Croatia would do more than simply end a personal statistical anomaly, as it would reshape the way what appears to be his final World Cup chapter is ultimately remembered.

The comparisons with Lionel Messi remain unavoidable and continue to work against the Al-Nassr captain, given his Argentine rival already has 11 goal contributions in the World Cup knockouts and an actual trophy from Qatar to his name.

Ronaldo has never produced that defining World Cup knockout moment, and with pundits like Thierry Henry and Paul Scholes already questioning his role in this Portugal side during the group stage, another quiet night would only intensify that scrutiny heading into the tournament's closing stages.

However, an impactful display in Toronto, though, would not just go some way toward silencing those doubts; it could stand as the last genuine opportunity for Ronaldo to leave a knockout-stage mark on the one competition that has eluded him throughout an otherwise unmatched career.