Portugal 0-1 Spain player ratings: Super-sub Mikel Merino scores late winner as Cristiano Ronaldo and co crash out

By Matthew Cooper | 06 Jul 2026 22:17

Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Portugal in Dallas.

Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner for Luis de la Fuente's side after a hard-fought clash between two of the favourites to win the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Portugal and Spain in the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal player ratings vs. Spain

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

GOALKEEPER

Diogo Costa - 8/10

Made a pair of smart saves to deny Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena in the 17th minute, but could do nothing to prevent Merino's winner. Was one of Portugal's best performers at this tournament.

DEFENCE

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Renato Veiga - 7/10

Nuno Mendes - 8/10

Unfortunately picked up an injury in the 56th minute, having done a really good job of keeping Yamal quiet. Also came close to giving Portugal the lead in the first half when his deflected effort struck the bar.

MIDFIELD

Joao Neves - 7/10

Vitinha - 6/10

Much was expected of the Manchester United captain after his record-breaking Premier League campaign, but he has underwhelmed. Created just two chances in this game and made just one goal contribution all tournament.

ATTACK

Pedro Neto - 6/10

Very quiet in what will surely be his last World Cup appearance, with Portugal not really playing to his strengths. Should probably have been replaced by Goncalo Ramos.

Joao Felix - 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Rafael Leao - 6/10

Francisco Conceicao - N/A

Bernardo Silva - N/A

Spain player ratings vs. Portugal

"Mikel Merino off the bench with the killer goal!"



Spain take the lead in the dying moments! pic.twitter.com/71m32wB56t — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon - 7/10

DEFENCE

Pedro Porro - 7/10

Was a threat going forward and made the most defensive contributions in the match with nine, with the Tottenham defender keeping Joao Felix and Rafael Leao quiet.

Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

MIDFIELD

Pedri - 6/10

Rodri - 7/10

Dictated the tempo from midfield and had the most touches with 106. Has been largely excellent at this tournament so far and remains crucial to Spain's chances of success.

Dani Olmo - 7/10

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal - 6/10

Quiet in the first half, but showed real willingness to run in behind. Had more of an impact on the game after Mendes was forced off, but will be disappointed not to have scored after taking the joint-most shots.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 5/10

Missed a golden opportunity to put Spain ahead early, firing wide after being played in by Dani Olmo, and struggled to make much of an impact on the game afterwards.

Alex Baena - 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Mikel Merino - 8/10

Has popped up with plenty of important goals for Arsenal in recent years and delivered off the bench for Spain. Latched onto an excellent pass from Ferran Torres and coolly slotted the ball past Costa.

Borja Iglesias - N/A