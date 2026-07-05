Team News: Portugal vs. Spain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Portugal and Spain's 42nd meeting across all competitions is a particularly momentous one, as the Iberian rivals collide in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup in Arlington on Monday.
The Selecao edged out Croatia 2-1 to set up a showdown with La Roja, who were convincing 3-0 winners over Austria in the last 16.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.
PORTUGAL vs. SPAIN
PORTUGAL
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo
SPAIN
Out: None
Doubtful: Yeremy Pino (shoulder), Nico Williams (adductor)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal