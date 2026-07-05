Preview: Vikingur Reykjavik vs Gyori ETO - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 05 Jul 2026 19:38 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 20:01

The quest for a place in the 2026-27 Champions League begins on Tuesday as Vikingur Reykjavik and Gyori ETO meet in the first leg of their opening-round qualifier.

Both sides are reigning domestic champions, Vikingur in Iceland and Gyor in Hungary, and now seek to make their debut in Europe’s premier club competition.

Match preview

Back in the top flight following a 10-year absence, Gyori ETO surprised many by clinching a Conference League play-off spot in the 2024-25 season with a fourth-place finish. Yet few could have predicted their remarkable title-winning run just one year later.

Balazs Borbely’s side held their nerve to emerge victorious in one of the closest title races in Hungarian football history, before the 46-year-old, who has since taken the reins at last season's runners-up Ferencvaros, was replaced by Efrain Juarez.

Zold-feherek now have their first opportunity to secure Champions League football since 2013, when they were eliminated by Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the qualifiers.

Gyori ETO returned to pre-season duty three weeks ago, playing out a 2-2 draw and a 2-1 win against Grazer AK and Vojvodina, respectively, ahead of their first competitive game in almost two months.

In contrast, their opponents were in league action as recently as July 2, so Tuesday’s visitors will need to overcome any gap in competitive sharpness if they are to put themselves in a strong position to progress and set up a second-round meeting with Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

After briefly relinquishing their league title to Breidablik, Vikingur quickly reclaimed their status as the team to beat in Iceland, finishing 12 points clear of Valur to secure the 2025 crown, propelled by a six-game winning streak to end the season.

Solvi Geir’s side have maintained their strong form into the current campaign, leaving them on course for a fourth title in six years.

The focus now shifts to the Champions League qualifiers, as they look to improve on first-round exits in each of the last two attempts, the most recent being a 2-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in 2024.

Having won 15 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, Vikingur have every reason to be optimistic about a stronger continental run this time around. However, defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, with six goals conceded in their last three outings.

Tuesday’s clash marks Vikingur’s third-ever meeting with Gyori, though their previous encounters - some 42 years ago - ended in defeat in both legs of a European Cup tie.

With the return leg to come next week, the onus is on Vikingur to seize the initiative at home, where they are unbeaten in 15 outings since the turn of the year (W12, D3).

Vikingur Reykjavik form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Gyori ETO form (all competitions):

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Recent summer signing Ogmundur Kristinsson made his Vikingur debut off the bench against Akureyri, replacing first-choice goalkeeper Aron Snaer Fridriksson, who was forced off with an injury in the final 20 minutes.

If Fridriksson is ruled out for Tuesday, 37-year-old Kristinsson is set to make his first start between the sticks since October 2025.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored in each of his last two starts for the home side and will be looking to deliver the goods in attack once again.

Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali recorded 15 goals and five assists for Gyori ETO last season, but the forward is unlikely to feature, having only just returned from international duty with Algeria at the ongoing World Cup.

Following his permanent move after a one-year loan, Szabolcs Schon has firmly established himself as a key figure for the visitors.

Vikingur Reykjavik possible starting lineup:

Kristinsson; Atlason, Ekroth, Vatnhamar, Gudjonsson; Borgthorsson, Ingimundarson, Ibrahimagic, Sigurdsson; Omarsson, Thrandarson

Gyori ETO possible starting lineup:

Petras; Stefulj, Csinger, Krpic, Vladoiu; Vitalis, Toth; Bumba, Gavric, Banati; Njie

We say: Vikingur Reykjavik 2-0 Gyori ETO

A formidable force at home, Vikingur have momentum and match sharpness on their side, with their domestic league continuing during the World Cup.

We expect the hosts to take a significant step towards the second round of qualifying with a routine first-leg victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.